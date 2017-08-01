SUNVELLA Announces That Café Crème, Miami’s Premier French Bakery and Full-Menu Restaurant, Is Now Using Healthy FryPure Refined High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) SUNVELLA™, the premier supplier of premium, refined and unrefined high oleic sunflower oils to restaurants, food services, and consumers, today announced that CAFÉ CRÉME in the MOCA section of North Miami, Florida, is now using healthy SUNVELLA FryPure™ High Oleic Sunflower Oil in the preparation of its incredibly diverse and authentically French baked goods and restaurant cuisine.

Owners Corentin Finot and Master Chef Claude Postel

Owners Claude Postel and Corentin Finot express this philosophy in their appreciation for Café Crème’s quality and detail. “We try to make every part of the Café Crème special. And that means that our ingredients have to be real, all natural, and healthy. Sunvella FryPure High Oleic Sunflower Oil meets all those requirements, and more. FryPure keeps its high frying performance profile all day long. Its versatility is unmatched, with a cooking range all the way up to 450°F. Food cooks quickly. And the fact that t is refined means that all of the French flavor and taste of our baked goods and cuisine is extradinaire. And any oil that does travel to the plate is extra healthy. Because FryPure actually promotes good cholesterol. Our guests love the taste of food prepared with FryPure.”

Café Crème, Miami, FL

Both SUNVELLA FryPure Refined High Oleic Sunflower Oil (frying and sautéing up to 450° F), and SunPure Unrefined High Oleic Sunflower Oil (fresh presentations and baked goods) contain 83% oleic acid, promoting “good” cholesterol production in the body. A full 12 grams of monounsaturated fat are present in one tablespoon of SUNVELLA Sunflower oils, unlike other common culinary oils, some of which may have fats that can actually be detrimental to a person’s health. Other healthy attributes of SUNVELLA High Oleic Sunflower oils include being all natural, fresh-pressed from non-GMO sunflower seeds, gluten-free, additive-free, cholesterol-free, Paleo-friendly, with 0% trans fat.

“We are pleased that CAFÉ CRÉME has upgraded its authentic French cuisine by becoming a Sunvella customer. Today, consumers are not only educated about the nutritional value of their food, they are also aware of how it is sourced and processed,” said Edward Sartan, Co-Founder of Oil Force LLC and the SUNVELLA brand. “We’re committed to total transparency regarding the health benefits of our Sunvella High Oleic sunflower oils, in both fried and fresh presentations. Our 83% oleic acid content makes both Sunvella FryPure and SunPure healthier oil choices for restaurants and consumers alike. And Sunvella helps food taste delicious.”

Oil Force manufactures SUNVELLA High Oleic Sunflower oils exclusively for distribution in partnership with one of the world’s largest sunflower oil producers. This partnership ensures a continuous supply of SUNVELLA products in virtually any volume, via dependable delivery to any outlet in the country. Since SUNVELLA products are shipped directly from the processing site, CAFÉ CRÉME and other critically acclaimed restaurants realize the lowest possible price as they provide a healthier dining experience for their clientele. For more information on SUNVELLA products visit sunvella.com.

CAFÉ CRÉME is located at 750 NE 125th St., North Miami FL 33161and open daily from 7am – 10pm. Learn more about CAFÉ CRÉME and view their menu at cafecrememiami.com. Reservations at (786) 409-3961.

Contact:

Edward Sartan

edward@oil-force.com