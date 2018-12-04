  1. Home
Subway Celebrates National Cookie Day With New Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Scoop up a sweet snack to go with your sandwich
Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, which sounds like a sweet holiday to celebrate. Head over to Subway to buy the sandwich chain’s new mint-chocolate chip cookies, available at participating restaurants for a limited time only.

As the name makes clear, the new treat is a rich chocolate cookie with mint chips, loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chips and with a touch of natural peppermint extract.

“Our guests crave our cookies just as much as our sandwiches,” Andy Dismore, director of menu management and innovation, said in a statement. “We’re sure our guests are going to love the latest cookie flavor to come out of our kitchen.”

Since December’s a huge gifting month, diners can also pick up a Cookie eGift card, available in increments of $1 for one cookie, $2 for three cookies or $8 for a dozen. You don’t have to leave your couch to purchase the gift. Order online and recipients will receive the card via email.

 Chocolate and mint are always a holiday hit, but the combo is especially popular this year in the restaurant world. Burger King is featuring an Oreo-peppermint milkshake, and Chick-fil-A’s peppermint-chocolate chip milkshake is back on the chicken restaurant’s menu for a limited time only. Shake things up this holiday season with a look at the world’s freakiest milkshakes.

