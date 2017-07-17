Subway Brings ‘Fresh Forward’ With New Restaurant Design, Customer Experience

New decor features bold, bright colors, kiosks, curated music and more

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Subway®, the world’s largest restaurant chain, is rolling out the Subway® Fresh Forward design, transforming every aspect of the customer experience.

Subway® engaged FRCH Design Worldwide to design a distinctive and welcoming space. A bright new color palette, inspired by fresh vegetables, and the new Choice Mark serve as a focal point in the new space.

“We’ve created a modern design that gives our guests choices – from how they order, to how they pick up their food, to how they enjoy their meal,” said Trevor Haynes, Vice President of Operations at Subway®. “The reactions from our guests, our franchisees and the Sandwich Artists™ has been incredibly positive.”

Highlights include:

Digital: Self-order kiosks in select locations, digital menu boards and, as always, Apple and Samsung Pay options. Guests enjoy a speedy Subway® experience with a separate food preparation area and a designated pre-order pick-up location for kiosk, mobile app, delivery, catering and bot for Messenger orders.

Food: Fresh veggie display with whole tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cucumbers that are sliced daily, plus new bread and cookie displays on the front of the line. Subway® Fresh Forward restaurants also include new menu items, starting with pico de gallo, new sauces, house-made pickles, and made-without-gluten bread.

Dine-In Experience: Bright and playful décor, curated music, and comfortable seating with USB charging ports and complimentary Wi-Fi create a welcoming environment.

The Subway® Fresh Forward design has been brought to life with input from franchisees and customers around the world. There are 12 pilot locations open today in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.: Tamarac, FL; Orlando, FL (2); Winter Park, FL; Chula Vista, CA; Knoxville, TN; Palmview, TX; Hillsboro, OR; Vancouver, WA; Beauport, QC; Granby, QC; and Manchester, U.K.

The new restaurant design is the next phase of Subway’s evolution. The company created Subway® Digital in 2016 to develop an omni-channel strategy. Subway® also revealed a new brand identity, designed by Turner Duckworth New York, including an iconic logotype, new symbol called the Choice Mark and optimized color palette that is brought to life through bright and bold new imagery, new packaging, uniforms and signage, which started rolling out this spring in North America. Many elements of the new brand identity will be worldwide by the end of 2017.

About Subway® Restaurants

Guests in 113 countries have easy access to a fresh line-up of vegetables for their made-to-order sandwiches and salads at more than 44,800 franchised locations. Sandwich Artists serve 7.5 million sandwiches a day around the world. The company, founded over 50 years ago by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family-friend Dr. Peter Buck, is still a family-owned business with thousands of dedicated franchisees in neighborhoods around the world. www.subway.com.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

Contacts:

Ashley Huggins

Subway

press@subway.com

Emily Rossi

Ruder Finn

rossie@ruderfinn.com