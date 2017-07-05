Start Spreading the News: Pie Five Is Heading East With New Development Deal

Fast casual pizza trailblazer expands to New York and New Jersey

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. – the fast casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes – is putting a new spin on the phrase “in a New York minute.”

In a new franchise development deal that includes parts of New York and New Jersey, Pie Five will soon be expanding its piece of the pie to include the East Coast. The first locations are planned for Franklin Park in South Brunswick and Summerhill Square in East Brunswick.

“We were looking for sites for our other concepts when we stumbled across Pie Five,” said new Pie Five franchisee Dinesh Goswami. “We were blown away by the high-quality ingredients, the customer-focused business model and how fast the pizzas were made – it’s a very unique concept.”

Goswami and his partners with AR Pizza, LLC, also own 47 Popeye’s Chicken locations and eight Arby’s restaurants.

“We helped build the Popeye’s brand, so that experience allows us to bring a deep understanding of franchised restaurant operations to the table,” said Goswami. “New York is basically the pizza capital of America and we are convinced that Pie Five offers a distinctive approach to the segment that will be a welcome addition to the food scene.”

The new East Coast locations will also serve halal-certified meat to accommodate guests who observe the dietary guidelines.

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Pie Five also offers guests 10 signature pizzas, all taste-tested to perfection. Complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or warm, cheesy Breadstix!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Pie Five has been named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

