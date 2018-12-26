Starbucks Black and White Mocha Collection Offers Dressed-Up Holiday Drinks

Want three more presents to close out the holiday season, and the end of 2018? Head to Starbucks for a trio of beverages from the coffee chain’s Black and White Mocha collection.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State

What exactly are we talking about here? Three special beverages that blend Starbucks espress with a silky swirl of white and dark chocolate, each one topped off with formalwear-inspired decorations created from whipped cream and chocolate.

“The New Year is a time to celebrate,” Erin Marinan from the Starbucks beverage development team said in a statement. “The Black and White Mocha collection is a festive way to ring in 2018, with a stripe of sparkly chocolate sequins to resemble a black tie.”



Starbucks Starbucks black and white hot cocoa.

The drinks are available through the first week of January at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.

A black and white mocha features hot espresso poured over dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce, with steamed milk added. For those who prefer cocoa to coffee, a black and white hot cocoa combines steamed milk with the dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce. And the black and white mocha Frappuccino is a blended beverage combining dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk and ice. All three drinks are topped off with whipped cream and chocolate sequins.



Starbucks Starbucks black and white Frappuccino.

Is Starbucks your regular java jam? You may want to look into the Disney theme park Starbuck mugs, which are now available online. And if you’re heading out for coffee soon, here are a batch of Starbucks secret menu items and how to order them like a pro.