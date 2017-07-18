Stack Up Summer Flavors At Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery cafés serving up build-your-own ice cream sandwiches

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Have a sweet tooth, but can’t decide how to satisfy it?

Look no further! Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is cooling things off this summer with premium, personalized ice cream sandwiches – the perfect combination of two of life’s most delicious treats: cookies and ice cream!

Sweet-toothed guests begin their journey to decadence by choosing two cookies from a variety of freshly baked options. Then, they pick their favorite ice cream flavor to sandwich in between the cookies.

But the build-your-own process isn’t over yet! Toppings and sauces – from sprinkles and gummy bears to chocolate syrup and more – provide the final flourish. And for those who just can’t make decisions when they’re hungry, Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip has created the Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch, featuring dulce de leche ice cream sandwiched between two cinnamon pretzel crunch cookies.

But wait, it gets even better!

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (yes, that’s a thing) by offering its premium ice cream sandwiches for just $2 each on Wednesday, August 2!

“We all need to cool down over the summer, and there’s no more delicious way to do that than with ice cream sandwiches,” said Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “And when you can build your own – using the best cookies, ice creams and toppings in the world – life is truly grand!”

In addition, as summer celebrations get in full swing, Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is ready with made-to-order party trays – both sweet and savory – which may be ordered online or by calling ahead to the nearest café.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The popular cafés serve up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies, cold beverages, premium coffees and savory sandwiches.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

