Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. Announces New Franchise Opportunity

Highly acclaimed franchise entity launches create-your-own-meal concept, Meatballs, Etc.

Annapolis, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Meatballs, Etc., a create-your-own-meal, fast casual restaurant, announced today the launch of its comprehensive franchise program, beginning their expansion efforts across the Eastern seaboard. The Meatballs, Etc. franchise, operating under Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., will help qualified professionals create a dynamic customer experience in the fast-casual dining industry.

“The Meatballs, Etc. program capitalizes on the growth of the fast-casual, create-your-own meal industry and brings with it the support of an established brand with more than three decades of experience,” said Michele DiMeo, president of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. “We have the right products, services and philosophy to sustain our expansion goals of at least 10 new franchise locations within the next three years.”

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc., the franchisor for both Squisito Pizza and Pasta and Meatballs, Etc., is dedicated to providing quality ingredients with authentic Italian recipes at each and every one of their locations. In addition to Meatballs, Etc., Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. also boasts the Squisito® Pizza & Pasta franchise offering, which offers qualified individuals the same quality support and training needed to build their own fast casual Italian restaurants.

For more information about Meatballs, Etc. visit www.meatballsetcfranchise.com. For more information about Squisito Pizza & Pasta visit www.squisitofranchise.com. You may call (905) 594-1297 to discuss either franchise opportunity.

About Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle seller of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated in English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own-meal, fast casual restaurant, where guests can be their own chef by customizing their style of entree, starting with everyone’s favorite staple the famous Italian meatball, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

