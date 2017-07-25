  1. Home
  1. Home

Spiked Blueberry Citrus Iced Tea

By
From littlemisspartyplanner.com, by Abby
Spiked Blueberry Citrus Iced Tea

People typically associate tea with colder weather, and drink it as a way to warm up and unwind after a long fall or winter day.  But I find that tea is enjoyable in all seasons.

Back when I made a video with Harney & Sons a few months ago, I made out like a bandit with a bunch of their tea, which I have been thoroughly enjoying.  With the warmer weather, I have been branching out and trying their Iced Tea flavors, which make for the perfect base for summer cocktails! This weeks cocktail came to me when I tried their Iced Blueberry Green Tea… the Spiked Blueberry Citrus Iced Tea!

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner