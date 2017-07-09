  1. Home
Spicy Ginger Grilled Chicken Thighs with Mango Avocado Salsa

By
Contributor
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Meghan Bassett

Ingredients
For the Chicken:

  • 2 pounds Boneless Skinless Chicken Thigh
  • 1/4 cup Lime Juice
  • 1/4 cup Agave Nectar
  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha Chili Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Fresh Ginger, peeled and sliced, 2 inch piece
  • 1/2 cup Chopped Cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper

For the Mango Avocado Salsa:

  • 1 Mango, chopped
  • 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped
  • 1/4 Red Onion, diced
  • 1/2 Jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • 1 clove Garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Fresh Cilantro
  • juice from half a Lime
  • pinch of Cayenne Pepper

For Garnish:

  • Lime Wedges
  • Chopped Cilantro

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, stir together lime juice, agave, soy sauce, olive oil, cilantro, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
  2. In a large ziplock bag, add chicken thighs. Pour the majority of the marinade in the bag, reserving 1/4 cup separately, and seal. Shake the bag until the chicken is coated.
  3. Marinate in the refrigerator for 3 hours, up to overnight. 
  4. In a medium bowl, stir together ingredients for the mango avocado salsa. Set in refrigerator until ready to serve.
  5. When ready to cook, heat up the grill. Grill skin side down, until crispy and brown, approximately 6 minutes. Turn and cook on the other side until cooked through, approximately 5 minutes. Baste occasionally as the thighs cook on both sides.
  6. Serve immediately with salsa. You can even shred the chicken thigh meat and make tacos out of it!

 

 

