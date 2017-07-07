Soylent to Test Ready-to-Drink Meals at 18 Participating 7-Eleven® Stores

The Company Makes its First Foray into Retail with Cacao, Cafe Coffiest and Cafe Chai Flavors

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent, today announced that the Company will test its suite of nutritionally complete, ready-to-drink meals at 18 participating 7-Eleven® stores in the Greater Los Angeles area beginning Monday, July 10, 2017. The 7-Eleven locations currently plan to sell three Soylent flavors: Cacao, Cafe Coffiest and the new Cafe Chai.

"It is exciting that the demand for our breakthrough line of drinkable meals has moved beyond e-commerce," said Rob Rhinehart, Soylent Founder and CEO. "This new collaboration with 7-Eleven will make Soylent an even better option for customers looking for convenience without sacrificing their health. We are thrilled to be working alongside the talented 7-Eleven team and look forward to building our retail presence nationwide."

The 7-Eleven deal marks the first step in Soylent's retail distribution plan. Products will be available at the following 7-Eleven locations in the Greater Los Angeles Area, subject to change:

1100 North La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

7600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

5600 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles

5279 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

10834 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

11656 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

11666 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

3018 West Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

610 South Rampart Blvd., Los Angeles

3450 Overland Ave., Los Angeles

1516 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

630 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

4436 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

5880 West Manchester Avenue, Los Angeles

1519 South Bundy Dr., Los Angeles

2541 South Barrington Ave., Los Angeles

11299 West Washington Blvd., Culver City

11075 West Olympic Blvd., West Los Angeles

"Soylent is a differentiated product for the on-the-go, millennial. It is a great example of a product that has reached online success in a short period, and we are excited to collaborate with Soylent to bring the drinkable meals to our stores in a single serving," said Todd McFarland, 7-Eleven senior product director for vault.

Soylent's line of ready-to-drink products are designed from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in a convenient, ready-to-drink package.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing healthy, functional foods that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder and CEO Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. Soylent uses science and technology to solve the challenges plaguing the current food system and work toward its mission of providing access to quality nutrition to people across the globe. Available at Soylent.com and on Amazon, Soylent's innovative products include Original Powder and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Nectar, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.soylent.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven® operates, franchises or licenses more than 62,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,900 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Soylent