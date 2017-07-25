Somi Data Partners with Elo – The World’s Largest Touchscreen Selection now Fits the Best Solution

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SuiteOrders (a division of Somi Data) has partnered with Elo, a leading global supplier of touchscreen solutions. SuiteOrders is now an Elite Partner, the partnership allows SuiteOrders to offer a large selection of hardware for their solutions, SuiteServer, SuiteBuster and SuitePOS.

The partnership is a match made in cyber heaven. Elo provides an array of all in one touchscreen solutions that enable ordering, printing and payment. SuiteOrders has a successful line of software applications that connect an existing POS system to mobile devices. SuiteOrders is becoming well known in the restaurant industry, the high quality and reputation of Elo complete this cyber match.

“After building various hardware combinations and putting together components for clients, it made sense to offer a complete -out of the box- solution”, commented Justin Agredano (CEO Somidata). SuiteOrders has application solutions for clients that just want to take orders, or take orders and accept payment and even for those who want to have access to a cash drawer. Layer on preferences of Android or IOS platforms and there’s potential for many hardware combinations, a main driver in our selection of Elo hardware. The PayPoint all-in-one integrates a cash drawer with pivoting touchscreen all in a simple clean design.

“The demand for mPOS solutions is skyrocketing due to the ease of use and flexibility,” said Sonal Apte, senior director of product management at Elo. “Elo provides an ideal platform for exceptional software partners like Somidata to wow retailers with sleek, modern and high performance point of sale and self-service solutions”.

SuiteOrders now has the ability to offer clients an array of solutions including power sources, wifi or 4G, blue tooth or connected printers and cash drawers, as well as IOS or android touchscreens in various sizes. SuiteOrders understands that not all restaurants are configured the same way and their needs vary. Being customer centric SuiteOrders has built a lot of flexibility into their solutions.

About SuiteOrders

SuiteOrders, a division of Somi Data, offers applications that specialize in the restaurant industry. Their horizon of work is composed of SuiteServer, SuiteBuster, SuitePOS, SuiteKiosk and SuiteOLO (online ordering). With a team comprised of talented programmers and former restaurant employees, SuiteOrders seamlessly merges quality and efficiency.

Link: http://www.somidata.com/suite-orders

Contact: Scott Wheelwright, Scott@somidata.com, 626-544-5364

About Elo

Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions, including POS systems and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. The inventor of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries, with products designed in California and built to last, with a three-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo at EloTouch.com

Contact: Jackie Blundell, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, jackieb@rlyl.com, 857-217-2886