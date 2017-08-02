Smithworks® Vodka Continues Summer Expansion With Five New Markets In The South And Midwest

Smithworks® Vodka Brings the Spirit of the Heartland to the South and Midwest with Its Expansion to Five New States

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After making its debut in the heart of country music and rolling out in the mid-Atlantic this summer, Smithworks Vodka expands to five additional states, including: Iowa, Michigan, Louisiana, Ohio and Nebraska. With its award-winning, smooth taste and clean finish, the spirit of the Heartland originally available in five states, has doubled its distribution with the addition of seven new markets this summer, officially making Smithworks available in 12 states across the country.

"As a brand that was born out of hard work, dedication and values of the Heartland, it's incredible to look back to see where Smithworks started and how much the brand has grown since day one," said Troy Gorczyca, Brand Director, Smithworks. "Watching Smithworks more than double its market availability within the last year has been exciting and with Blake Shelton playing an integral role in the brand's growth, we are looking forward to seeing what growth looks like for the American-made vodka over the next year."

Bottled and finished in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Smithworks is crafted with pride and passion by the hardworking team in Fort Smith, and was awarded a gold medal at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its smooth taste and clean finish.

"Seeing how much the vodka has grown in a little over a year is amazing," said Blake Shelton, country music artist and member of the Smithworks family. "Being a part of the Smithworks family since the beginning makes this a really special moment for me. As Smithworks continues to grow, I'm excited we are able to share the spirit of the Heartland with my fans and consumers that have been asking for the vodka since its launch."

Over the course of the summer, Smithworks joined select cities across the Midwest and South, with consumers and fans able to purchase the spirit of the Heartland as it became available in:

Iowa and Michigan – June

Louisiana – July

Ohio and Nebraska – August

Smithworks Vodka has a suggested retail price of $19.99 for 750 mL and is available in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and now Iowa, Michigan, Louisiana, Ohio and Nebraska. Smithworks is also available in 50 mL, 1L and 1.75L.

For more information and signature drink recipes, please visit www.SmithworksVodka.com and check out Smithworks on Instagram and Twitter by following @SmithworksVodka.

