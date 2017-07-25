Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

COMMERCE, Calif., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 18, 2017.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net sales increase of 3.9% to $1,078.3 million

Comparable store sales increase of 1.3%

Net income of $7.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $11.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $48.0 million

"The second quarter marked a return to positive comparable store sales growth, reflecting the expected lessening of pressures from deflation and growth-related sales cannibalization, as well as from customer growth attributable to our strong competitive position," said David Hirz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect sales growth will continue to be supported by the maturation of new stores opened over the past two years, as well as marketing and promotional initiatives aimed at increasing store traffic and building basket size."

Mr. Hirz added, "Smart & Final is well known for meeting the needs of both business and household customers with quality warehouse-club sized and private label products, plus a unique assortment of items for small businesses. We have a differentiated position in our value-priced and convenient stores with strong digital capabilities. With a broad range of online and delivery options to serve our customers, Smart & Final is well positioned for continued success in an evolving marketplace."

In order to aid understanding of the Company's business performance, it has presented results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and has also presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP measures that are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this release. Where applicable, the numbers below are first presented on a GAAP basis and then on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net sales were $1,078.3 million in the 12-week quarter ended June 18, 2017, representing a 3.9% increase as compared to $1,038.3 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.3% increase in comparable store sales and from the net sales contribution of new stores. The increase in comparable store sales was attributable to a 1.9% increase in comparable transaction count, partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in comparable average transaction size, including the effect of cannibalization from new stores.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $836.1 million, a 3.0% increase as compared to $811.8 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was 1.2% in the second quarter.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $242.2 million, a 6.9% increase as compared to $226.5 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Cash & Carry banner was 1.8% in the second quarter.

Gross margin was $162.3 million, a 3.2% increase as compared to $157.2 million in the second quarter of 2016. Gross margin rate was 15.0% as compared to 15.1% for the same period of 2016.

Operating and administrative expenses were $143.1 million, a 3.1% increase as compared to $138.8 million for the same period of 2016. This increase was primarily related to expenses associated with the 31 new stores that opened beginning in the second quarter of 2016 through the end of the second quarter of 2017 and related support costs.

Net income was $7.1 million, including the effect of store development expenses, as compared to $7.8 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.09 as compared to $0.10 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted net income was $11.0 million, as compared to $15.5 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.14 as compared to $0.20 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.0 million as compared to $50.7 million for the same period of 2016.

Fiscal Year-to-date Financial Results

In the twenty-four weeks ended June 18, 2017, net sales were $2,045.3 million, an increase of 5.1% as compared to $1,946.7 million in the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by a 0.5% decline in comparable store sales. The decline in comparable store sales was attributable to a 0.8% increase in comparable transaction count and a 1.3% decrease in comparable average transaction size.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $1,601.1 million, an increase of 5.3% as compared to $1,521.1 million in the first half of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Smart & Final banner decreased 0.6%.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $444.2 million, a 4.4% increase as compared to $425.7 million in the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Cash & Carry banner decreased 0.2%.

Net income was $2.5 million, as compared to $6.2 million in the first half of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.03 as compared to $0.08 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted net income was $9.5 million, as compared to $22.1 million in the first half of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.12 as compared to $0.28 in the same period of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.4 million, as compared to $85.7 million in the same period of 2016.

Growth and Development

During the fiscal second quarter of 2017, the Company opened four new Smart & Final Extra! stores, completed one conversion of a legacy Smart & Final store to the Extra! format, and one relocation. The Company opened one new Cash & Carry store. As of June 18, 2017, the Company operated a total of 313 stores, including 180 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 72 legacy Smart & Final stores and 61 Cash & Carry stores.

Operating Stores at Fiscal Quarter End (June 18, 2017)

Smart & Final Banner Stores

Extra!

format

Legacy

format

Total

Cash & Carry

Banner Stores

Total

Company

End of Fiscal 2016

172

74

246

59

305

New stores

6

-

6

2

8

Relocations, net

1

(1)

-

-

-

Conversions

1

(1)

-

-

-

Store closures

-

-

-

-

-

End of 2nd Quarter 2017

180

72

252

61

313

Leverage and Liquidity

As of June 18, 2017, the Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $665.7 million and cash and cash equivalents were $63.2 million.

As of June 18, 2017, the Company generated cash from operations of $95.1 million and invested $69.5 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the development of Extra! format stores and to improvements of existing assets.

Outlook

The Company is maintaining its previously issued guidance framework for the full year ending December 31, 2017, while narrowing the guidance range for certain elements (as noted in bold type):

Net sales growth

5.5% - 6.0%

Comparable store sales growth

1.0% - 1.5%

Unit growth (new stores)

15 Smart & Final Extra!

4 Cash & Carry

Relocations of existing stores to Extra! format

3 Smart & Final stores

Expansions or conversions of legacy stores to Extra! format

4 to 5 Smart & Final stores

Adjusted EBITDA

$185 - $190 million

Adjusted net income

$39 - $41 million

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.50 - $0.52

Capital expenditures

$120 - $130 million

Fully diluted weighted average shares

77 million

The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share), which exclude certain costs and non-cash costs and provide investors with additional financial measures of the expected operating performance of the Company's business. The primary factors in reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures include the following: pre-opening costs associated with new stores of approximately $6 million, non-cash rent related to stores of approximately $4 million and share-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million. The other amounts needed to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures cannot be quantified and are not available without an unreasonable effort.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, the Company expects to open 3 new Smart & Final Extra! stores and 2 new Cash & Carry stores.

Fiscal Second Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference call can also be accessed on the "Investors" section of the Company's web site at http://www.smartandfinal-investor.com/.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available beginning today at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13665867. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, August 8, 2017.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. The Company operates 314 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 145 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical information contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These factors are discussed in the special note concerning "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Business" sections and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Twelve Weeks Ended

Twenty-four Weeks Ended

June 18, 2017

June 19, 2016

June 18, 2017

June 19, 2016

Net sales

$ 1,078,287

$ 1,038,281

$ 2,045,304

$ 1,946,734

Cost of sales, buying and occupancy

916,017

881,067

1,749,923

1,661,169

Gross margin

162,270

157,214

295,381

285,565

Operating and administrative expenses

143,062

138,819

278,736

263,901

Income from operations

19,208

18,395

16,645

21,664

Interest expense, net

8,335

7,441

16,509

14,752

Equity in earnings of joint venture

47

284

214

728

Income before income taxes

10,920

11,238

350

7,640

Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,792)

(3,432)

2,186

(1,472)

Net income

$ 7,128

$ 7,806

$ 2,536

$ 6,168

Net income per share:

Basic

$ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.04

$ 0.08

Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.10

$ 0.03

$ 0.08

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

72,573,681

73,197,064

72,430,786

73,193,107

Diluted

76,251,510

78,907,184

76,478,054

78,976,605

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

June 18, 2017

January 1, 2017

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 63,225

$ 54,235

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $433 and $434 at

June 18, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively

32,988

31,809

Inventories

266,569

278,718

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

30,086

48,769

Deferred income taxes

-

22,105

Total current assets

392,868

435,636

Property, plant, and equipment:

Land

9,123

9,106

Buildings and improvements

20,468

17,351

Leasehold improvements

321,777

301,522

Fixtures and equipment

382,168

353,764

Construction in progress

18,849

12,110

752,385

693,853

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

289,389

249,251

462,996

444,602

Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization of

$15,293 and $13,293 at June 18, 2017 and

January 1, 2017, respectively

15,545

10,392

Other intangible assets, net

366,296

369,519

Goodwill

611,242

611,242

Equity investment in joint venture

14,644

14,366

Other assets

68,796

66,662

Total assets

$ 1,932,387

$ 1,952,419

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 230,786

$ 225,227

Accrued salaries and wages

33,273

31,933

Accrued expenses

86,025

82,925

Current portion of debt, less debt issuance costs

48,531

62,352

Total current liabilities

398,615

402,437

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs

617,178

616,588

Deferred income taxes

108,595

129,902

Postretirement and postemployment benefits

118,530

121,409

Other long-term liabilities

133,693

129,834

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;

Authorized shares – 10,000,000

Issued and outstanding shares – none

–

–

Common stock, $0.001 par value;

Authorized shares – 340,000,000

Issued and outstanding shares - 73,972,443 and 72,930,653 at

June 18, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively

74

73

Additional paid-in capital

504,407

500,666

Retained earnings

64,308

65,093

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,013)

(13,583)

Total stockholders' equity

555,776

552,249

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,932,387

$ 1,952,419

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Twenty-four Weeks Ended

June 18, 2017

June 19, 2016

Operating activities

Net income

$ 2,536

$ 6,168

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

Depreciation

25,989

21,752

Amortization

18,008

15,035

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

891

1,280

Share-based compensation

4,304

3,418

Deferred income taxes

524

(811)

Equity in earnings of joint venture

(214)

(728)

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

14

65

Asset impairment

550

181

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(2,958)

(1,074)

Inventories

12,149

(11,602)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

18,318

2,017

Accounts payable

5,559

18,215

Accrued salaries and wages

1,340

(2,153)

Other accrued liabilities

8,128

8,682

Net cash provided by operating activities

95,138

60,445

Investing activities

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(62,646)

(70,346)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment

1,807

409

Assets acquired in Haggen Transaction

–

(2,227)

Investment in capitalized software

(6,836)

(1,385)

Other

(458)

(279)

Net cash used in investing activities

(68,133)

(73,828)

Financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,626

1,783

Payment of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of

share-based compensation awards

(1,524)

(106)

Fees paid in conjunction with debt financing

(123)

(133)

Borrowings on bank line of credit

38,000

40,000

Payments on bank line of credit

(52,000)

(15,000)

Stock repurchases

(5,994)

(5,104)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(18,015)

21,440

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

8,990

8,057

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

54,235

59,327

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 63,225

$ 67,384

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$ 11,012

$ 7,467

Income taxes

$ 1

$ 5,476

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Software development costs incurred but not paid

$ 340

$ 490

Construction in progress costs incurred but not paid

$ 9,634

$ 13,542

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

(In Thousands)

Smart & Final

Cash & Carry

Corporate / Other

Consolidated

Twelve Weeks Ended June 18, 2017

Net sales

$ 836,134

$ 242,153

$ -

$ 1,078,287

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

706,610

207,372

2,035

916,017

Operating and administrative expenses

107,796

17,441

17,825

143,062

Income (loss) from operations

$ 21,728

$ 17,340

$ (19,860)

$ 19,208

Capital expenditures

$ 33,830

$ 3,501

$ 3,057

$ 40,388

Twelve Weeks Ended June 19, 2016

Net sales

$ 811,754

$ 226,527

$ -

$ 1,038,281

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

685,129

193,579

2,359

881,067

Operating and administrative expenses

108,041

15,225

15,553

138,819

Income (loss) from operations

$ 18,584

$ 17,723

$ (17,912)

$ 18,395

Capital expenditures

$ 40,524

$ 824

$ 1,470

$ 42,818

Twenty-four Weeks Ended June 18, 2017

Net sales

$ 1,601,103

$ 444,201

$ -

$ 2,045,304

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

1,363,402

382,505

4,016

1,749,923

Operating and administrative expenses

211,702

33,607

33,427

278,736

Income (loss) from operations

$ 25,999

$ 28,089

$ (37,443)

$ 16,645

Capital expenditures

$ 54,804

$ 6,374

$ 8,304

$ 69,482

Twenty-four Weeks Ended June 19, 2016

Net sales

$ 1,521,068

$ 425,666

$ -

$ 1,946,734

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

1,291,811

364,696

4,662

1,661,169

Operating and administrative expenses

203,241

30,050

30,610

263,901

Income (loss) from operations

$ 26,016

$ 30,920

$ (35,272)

$ 21,664

Capital expenditures

$ 67,123

$ 1,886

$ 2,722

$ 71,731

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share) to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business and (iv) evaluate trends in our business, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and movements. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision for income tax, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following tables present reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and net income per share to adjusted net income per share and adjusted net income per diluted share, for the twelve-week and twenty-four week periods ended June 18, 2017 and June 19, 2016.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Twelve Weeks

Ended June 18,

2017

Twelve Weeks

Ended June 19,

2016

Twenty-four

Weeks Ended

June 18, 2017

Twenty-four

Weeks Ended

June 19, 2016

Net income

$ 7,128

$ 7,806

$ 2,536

$ 6,168

Depreciation and amortization

22,314

19,253

43,997

36,787

Interest expense, net

8,335

7,441

16,509

14,752

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,792

3,432

(2,186)

1,472

EBITDA

41,569

37,932

60,856

59,179

Adjustments to EBITDA

Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)

891

2,602

1,281

3,738

Loss from asset dispositions (b)

300

57

628

185

Share-based compensation expense (c)

2,489

1,911

4,304

3,418

Non-cash rent (d)

376

586

736

834

Pre-opening costs (e)

1,190

247

2,161

437

Costs associated with acquired Haggen store locations (f)

1,201

7,373

2,402

17,950

Other items (g)

25

-

81

6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48,041

$ 50,708

$ 72,449

$ 85,747

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Twelve Weeks

Ended June 18,

2017

Twelve Weeks

Ended June 19,

2016

Twenty-four

Weeks Ended

June 18, 2017

Twenty-four

Weeks Ended

June 19, 2016

Net income

$ 7,128

$ 7,806

$ 2,536

$ 6,168

Income tax provision (benefit)

3,792

3,432

(2,186)

1,472

Income before income taxes

10,920

11,238

350

7,640

Adjustments to net income

Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)

891

2,602

1,281

3,738

Loss from asset dispositions (b)

300

57

628

185

Share-based compensation expense (c)

2,489

1,911

4,304

3,418

Non-cash rent (d)

376

586

736

834

Pre-opening costs (e)

1,190

247

2,161

437

Costs associated with acquired Haggen store locations (f)

1,201

7,373

2,402

17,950

Other items (g)

25

-

81

6

Adjusted income tax provision

(6,365)

(8,546)

(2,422)

(12,107)

Adjusted net income

$ 11,027

$ 15,468

$ 9,521

$ 22,101

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Net income per share - basic

$ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.04

$ 0.08

Per share impact of net income adjustments

0.05

0.10

0.09

0.22

Adjusted net income per share - basic

$ 0.15

$ 0.21

$ 0.13

$ 0.30

Net income per share - diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.10

$ 0.03

$ 0.08

Per share impact of net income adjustments

0.05

0.10

0.09

0.20

Adjusted net income per share - diluted

$ 0.14

$ 0.20

$ 0.12

$ 0.28

Weighted average shares - basic

72,573,681

73,197,064

72,430,786

73,193,107

Weighted average shares - fully diluted

76,251,510

78,907,184

76,478,054

78,976,605

(a)

Represents costs associated with store closure and exit costs.

(b)

Represents non-cash loss associated with asset dispositions and impairment charges.

(c)

Represents expenses associated with the Company's equity-based incentive award program.

(d)

Represents non-cash component of recognized rent expense.

(e)

Represents new store and relocation opening costs consisting primarily of rent, utilities, distribution, store labor and advertising.

(f)

Represents new store and relocation opening costs and non-cash rent related to acquired former Haggen store locations.

(g)

Represents severance costs in the twelve-week period ended June 18, 2017 and the twenty-four week periods ended June 18, 2017 and June 19, 2016.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart--final-stores-inc-reports-second-quarter-2017-financial-results-300493867.html

SOURCE Smart & Final Stores, Inc.