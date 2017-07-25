Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

COMMERCE, Calif., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 18, 2017.
Second Quarter Highlights:
"The second quarter marked a return to positive comparable store sales growth, reflecting the expected lessening of pressures from deflation and growth-related sales cannibalization, as well as from customer growth attributable to our strong competitive position," said David Hirz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect sales growth will continue to be supported by the maturation of new stores opened over the past two years, as well as marketing and promotional initiatives aimed at increasing store traffic and building basket size."
Mr. Hirz added, "Smart & Final is well known for meeting the needs of both business and household customers with quality warehouse-club sized and private label products, plus a unique assortment of items for small businesses. We have a differentiated position in our value-priced and convenient stores with strong digital capabilities. With a broad range of online and delivery options to serve our customers, Smart & Final is well positioned for continued success in an evolving marketplace."
In order to aid understanding of the Company's business performance, it has presented results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and has also presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP measures that are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this release. Where applicable, the numbers below are first presented on a GAAP basis and then on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Net sales were $1,078.3 million in the 12-week quarter ended June 18, 2017, representing a 3.9% increase as compared to $1,038.3 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.3% increase in comparable store sales and from the net sales contribution of new stores. The increase in comparable store sales was attributable to a 1.9% increase in comparable transaction count, partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in comparable average transaction size, including the effect of cannibalization from new stores.
Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $836.1 million, a 3.0% increase as compared to $811.8 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was 1.2% in the second quarter.
Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $242.2 million, a 6.9% increase as compared to $226.5 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Cash & Carry banner was 1.8% in the second quarter.
Gross margin was $162.3 million, a 3.2% increase as compared to $157.2 million in the second quarter of 2016. Gross margin rate was 15.0% as compared to 15.1% for the same period of 2016.
Operating and administrative expenses were $143.1 million, a 3.1% increase as compared to $138.8 million for the same period of 2016. This increase was primarily related to expenses associated with the 31 new stores that opened beginning in the second quarter of 2016 through the end of the second quarter of 2017 and related support costs.
Net income was $7.1 million, including the effect of store development expenses, as compared to $7.8 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.09 as compared to $0.10 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted net income was $11.0 million, as compared to $15.5 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.14 as compared to $0.20 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA was $48.0 million as compared to $50.7 million for the same period of 2016.
Fiscal Year-to-date Financial Results
In the twenty-four weeks ended June 18, 2017, net sales were $2,045.3 million, an increase of 5.1% as compared to $1,946.7 million in the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by a 0.5% decline in comparable store sales. The decline in comparable store sales was attributable to a 0.8% increase in comparable transaction count and a 1.3% decrease in comparable average transaction size.
Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $1,601.1 million, an increase of 5.3% as compared to $1,521.1 million in the first half of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Smart & Final banner decreased 0.6%.
Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $444.2 million, a 4.4% increase as compared to $425.7 million in the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Cash & Carry banner decreased 0.2%.
Net income was $2.5 million, as compared to $6.2 million in the first half of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.03 as compared to $0.08 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted net income was $9.5 million, as compared to $22.1 million in the first half of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.12 as compared to $0.28 in the same period of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA was $72.4 million, as compared to $85.7 million in the same period of 2016.
Growth and Development
During the fiscal second quarter of 2017, the Company opened four new Smart & Final Extra! stores, completed one conversion of a legacy Smart & Final store to the Extra! format, and one relocation. The Company opened one new Cash & Carry store. As of June 18, 2017, the Company operated a total of 313 stores, including 180 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 72 legacy Smart & Final stores and 61 Cash & Carry stores.
Operating Stores at Fiscal Quarter End (June 18, 2017)
Smart & Final Banner Stores
Extra!
format
Legacy
format
Total
Cash & Carry
Banner Stores
Total
Company
End of Fiscal 2016
172
74
246
59
305
New stores
6
-
6
2
8
Relocations, net
1
(1)
-
-
-
Conversions
1
(1)
-
-
-
Store closures
-
-
-
-
-
End of 2nd Quarter 2017
180
72
252
61
313
Leverage and Liquidity
As of June 18, 2017, the Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $665.7 million and cash and cash equivalents were $63.2 million.
As of June 18, 2017, the Company generated cash from operations of $95.1 million and invested $69.5 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the development of Extra! format stores and to improvements of existing assets.
Outlook
The Company is maintaining its previously issued guidance framework for the full year ending December 31, 2017, while narrowing the guidance range for certain elements (as noted in bold type):
Net sales growth
5.5% - 6.0%
Comparable store sales growth
1.0% - 1.5%
Unit growth (new stores)
15 Smart & Final Extra!
4 Cash & Carry
Relocations of existing stores to Extra! format
3 Smart & Final stores
Expansions or conversions of legacy stores to Extra! format
4 to 5 Smart & Final stores
Adjusted EBITDA
$185 - $190 million
Adjusted net income
$39 - $41 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.50 - $0.52
Capital expenditures
$120 - $130 million
Fully diluted weighted average shares
77 million
The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share), which exclude certain costs and non-cash costs and provide investors with additional financial measures of the expected operating performance of the Company's business. The primary factors in reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures include the following: pre-opening costs associated with new stores of approximately $6 million, non-cash rent related to stores of approximately $4 million and share-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million. The other amounts needed to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures cannot be quantified and are not available without an unreasonable effort.
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, the Company expects to open 3 new Smart & Final Extra! stores and 2 new Cash & Carry stores.
Fiscal Second Quarter Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference call can also be accessed on the "Investors" section of the Company's web site at http://www.smartandfinal-investor.com/.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available beginning today at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13665867. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, August 8, 2017.
About Smart & Final
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. The Company operates 314 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 145 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical information contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These factors are discussed in the special note concerning "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Business" sections and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Twelve Weeks Ended
Twenty-four Weeks Ended
June 18, 2017
June 19, 2016
June 18, 2017
June 19, 2016
Net sales
$ 1,078,287
$ 1,038,281
$ 2,045,304
$ 1,946,734
Cost of sales, buying and occupancy
916,017
881,067
1,749,923
1,661,169
Gross margin
162,270
157,214
295,381
285,565
Operating and administrative expenses
143,062
138,819
278,736
263,901
Income from operations
19,208
18,395
16,645
21,664
Interest expense, net
8,335
7,441
16,509
14,752
Equity in earnings of joint venture
47
284
214
728
Income before income taxes
10,920
11,238
350
7,640
Income tax (provision) benefit
(3,792)
(3,432)
2,186
(1,472)
Net income
$ 7,128
$ 7,806
$ 2,536
$ 6,168
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.10
$ 0.11
$ 0.04
$ 0.08
Diluted
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.03
$ 0.08
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
72,573,681
73,197,064
72,430,786
73,193,107
Diluted
76,251,510
78,907,184
76,478,054
78,976,605
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
June 18, 2017
January 1, 2017
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 63,225
$ 54,235
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $433 and $434 at
June 18, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively
32,988
31,809
Inventories
266,569
278,718
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,086
48,769
Deferred income taxes
-
22,105
Total current assets
392,868
435,636
Property, plant, and equipment:
Land
9,123
9,106
Buildings and improvements
20,468
17,351
Leasehold improvements
321,777
301,522
Fixtures and equipment
382,168
353,764
Construction in progress
18,849
12,110
752,385
693,853
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
289,389
249,251
462,996
444,602
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization of
$15,293 and $13,293 at June 18, 2017 and
January 1, 2017, respectively
15,545
10,392
Other intangible assets, net
366,296
369,519
Goodwill
611,242
611,242
Equity investment in joint venture
14,644
14,366
Other assets
68,796
66,662
Total assets
$ 1,932,387
$ 1,952,419
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 230,786
$ 225,227
Accrued salaries and wages
33,273
31,933
Accrued expenses
86,025
82,925
Current portion of debt, less debt issuance costs
48,531
62,352
Total current liabilities
398,615
402,437
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs
617,178
616,588
Deferred income taxes
108,595
129,902
Postretirement and postemployment benefits
118,530
121,409
Other long-term liabilities
133,693
129,834
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
Authorized shares – 10,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares – none
–
–
Common stock, $0.001 par value;
Authorized shares – 340,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares - 73,972,443 and 72,930,653 at
June 18, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively
74
73
Additional paid-in capital
504,407
500,666
Retained earnings
64,308
65,093
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,013)
(13,583)
Total stockholders' equity
555,776
552,249
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,932,387
$ 1,952,419
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Twenty-four Weeks Ended
June 18, 2017
June 19, 2016
Operating activities
Net income
$ 2,536
$ 6,168
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation
25,989
21,752
Amortization
18,008
15,035
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
891
1,280
Share-based compensation
4,304
3,418
Deferred income taxes
524
(811)
Equity in earnings of joint venture
(214)
(728)
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
14
65
Asset impairment
550
181
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(2,958)
(1,074)
Inventories
12,149
(11,602)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
18,318
2,017
Accounts payable
5,559
18,215
Accrued salaries and wages
1,340
(2,153)
Other accrued liabilities
8,128
8,682
Net cash provided by operating activities
95,138
60,445
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(62,646)
(70,346)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment
1,807
409
Assets acquired in Haggen Transaction
–
(2,227)
Investment in capitalized software
(6,836)
(1,385)
Other
(458)
(279)
Net cash used in investing activities
(68,133)
(73,828)
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,626
1,783
Payment of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of
share-based compensation awards
(1,524)
(106)
Fees paid in conjunction with debt financing
(123)
(133)
Borrowings on bank line of credit
38,000
40,000
Payments on bank line of credit
(52,000)
(15,000)
Stock repurchases
(5,994)
(5,104)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(18,015)
21,440
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
8,990
8,057
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
54,235
59,327
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 63,225
$ 67,384
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$ 11,012
$ 7,467
Income taxes
$ 1
$ 5,476
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Software development costs incurred but not paid
$ 340
$ 490
Construction in progress costs incurred but not paid
$ 9,634
$ 13,542
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In Thousands)
Smart & Final
Cash & Carry
Corporate / Other
Consolidated
Twelve Weeks Ended June 18, 2017
Net sales
$ 836,134
$ 242,153
$ -
$ 1,078,287
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
706,610
207,372
2,035
916,017
Operating and administrative expenses
107,796
17,441
17,825
143,062
Income (loss) from operations
$ 21,728
$ 17,340
$ (19,860)
$ 19,208
Capital expenditures
$ 33,830
$ 3,501
$ 3,057
$ 40,388
Twelve Weeks Ended June 19, 2016
Net sales
$ 811,754
$ 226,527
$ -
$ 1,038,281
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
685,129
193,579
2,359
881,067
Operating and administrative expenses
108,041
15,225
15,553
138,819
Income (loss) from operations
$ 18,584
$ 17,723
$ (17,912)
$ 18,395
Capital expenditures
$ 40,524
$ 824
$ 1,470
$ 42,818
Twenty-four Weeks Ended June 18, 2017
Net sales
$ 1,601,103
$ 444,201
$ -
$ 2,045,304
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
1,363,402
382,505
4,016
1,749,923
Operating and administrative expenses
211,702
33,607
33,427
278,736
Income (loss) from operations
$ 25,999
$ 28,089
$ (37,443)
$ 16,645
Capital expenditures
$ 54,804
$ 6,374
$ 8,304
$ 69,482
Twenty-four Weeks Ended June 19, 2016
Net sales
$ 1,521,068
$ 425,666
$ -
$ 1,946,734
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
1,291,811
364,696
4,662
1,661,169
Operating and administrative expenses
203,241
30,050
30,610
263,901
Income (loss) from operations
$ 26,016
$ 30,920
$ (35,272)
$ 21,664
Capital expenditures
$ 67,123
$ 1,886
$ 2,722
$ 71,731
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share) to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business and (iv) evaluate trends in our business, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and movements. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision for income tax, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Use of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
The following tables present reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and net income per share to adjusted net income per share and adjusted net income per diluted share, for the twelve-week and twenty-four week periods ended June 18, 2017 and June 19, 2016.
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Twelve Weeks
Ended June 18,
2017
Twelve Weeks
Ended June 19,
2016
Twenty-four
Weeks Ended
June 18, 2017
Twenty-four
Weeks Ended
June 19, 2016
Net income
$ 7,128
$ 7,806
$ 2,536
$ 6,168
Depreciation and amortization
22,314
19,253
43,997
36,787
Interest expense, net
8,335
7,441
16,509
14,752
Income tax provision (benefit)
3,792
3,432
(2,186)
1,472
EBITDA
41,569
37,932
60,856
59,179
Adjustments to EBITDA
Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)
891
2,602
1,281
3,738
Loss from asset dispositions (b)
300
57
628
185
Share-based compensation expense (c)
2,489
1,911
4,304
3,418
Non-cash rent (d)
376
586
736
834
Pre-opening costs (e)
1,190
247
2,161
437
Costs associated with acquired Haggen store locations (f)
1,201
7,373
2,402
17,950
Other items (g)
25
-
81
6
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 48,041
$ 50,708
$ 72,449
$ 85,747
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Twelve Weeks
Ended June 18,
2017
Twelve Weeks
Ended June 19,
2016
Twenty-four
Weeks Ended
June 18, 2017
Twenty-four
Weeks Ended
June 19, 2016
Net income
$ 7,128
$ 7,806
$ 2,536
$ 6,168
Income tax provision (benefit)
3,792
3,432
(2,186)
1,472
Income before income taxes
10,920
11,238
350
7,640
Adjustments to net income
Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)
891
2,602
1,281
3,738
Loss from asset dispositions (b)
300
57
628
185
Share-based compensation expense (c)
2,489
1,911
4,304
3,418
Non-cash rent (d)
376
586
736
834
Pre-opening costs (e)
1,190
247
2,161
437
Costs associated with acquired Haggen store locations (f)
1,201
7,373
2,402
17,950
Other items (g)
25
-
81
6
Adjusted income tax provision
(6,365)
(8,546)
(2,422)
(12,107)
Adjusted net income
$ 11,027
$ 15,468
$ 9,521
$ 22,101
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Net income per share - basic
$ 0.10
$ 0.11
$ 0.04
$ 0.08
Per share impact of net income adjustments
0.05
0.10
0.09
0.22
Adjusted net income per share - basic
$ 0.15
$ 0.21
$ 0.13
$ 0.30
Net income per share - diluted
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.03
$ 0.08
Per share impact of net income adjustments
0.05
0.10
0.09
0.20
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
$ 0.14
$ 0.20
$ 0.12
$ 0.28
Weighted average shares - basic
72,573,681
73,197,064
72,430,786
73,193,107
Weighted average shares - fully diluted
76,251,510
78,907,184
76,478,054
78,976,605
(a)
Represents costs associated with store closure and exit costs.
(b)
Represents non-cash loss associated with asset dispositions and impairment charges.
(c)
Represents expenses associated with the Company's equity-based incentive award program.
(d)
Represents non-cash component of recognized rent expense.
(e)
Represents new store and relocation opening costs consisting primarily of rent, utilities, distribution, store labor and advertising.
(f)
Represents new store and relocation opening costs and non-cash rent related to acquired former Haggen store locations.
(g)
Represents severance costs in the twelve-week period ended June 18, 2017 and the twenty-four week periods ended June 18, 2017 and June 19, 2016.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart--final-stores-inc-reports-second-quarter-2017-financial-results-300493867.html
SOURCE Smart & Final Stores, Inc.
Chipotle investors are suing the company for making them think its issues were in the past
The Upper West Side native bought her Harlem apartment this spring and now wants Mister Softee bounced from her block
Seeing a mighty whale dive into the ocean may the most exhilarating experience of your vacation