Sharp And Orville Redenbacher's® Pop Into 120 Best Buy® Stores For Exclusive In-Store Demo And Promotion

Buy an All-New Sharp SMC1132CS Microwave Oven and receive a free six-pack of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn from July 29-30

MONTVALE, N.J., July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) and Orville Redenbacher's® Gourmet® Popping Corn today announced an exciting in-store demo and promotion taking place at 120 Best Buy stores across the United States from Noon to 4 p.m. July 29-30.

With the purchase of Sharp's Countertop Microwave Oven (SMC1132CS) with Orville Redenbacher's certified popcorn preset button, Best Buy customers will receive a six-pack of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn at no cost. Customers can also enjoy freshly popped popcorn and samples all weekend long through in-store demos at participating Best Buy locations.

"With the back to school season just around the corner, this innovative microwave is a must-have for the college dorm room or apartment," said Peter Weedfald, SVP of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "Our all-new microwave makes it easier than ever to enjoy the delicious, buttery flavor of Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn in minutes, and we are excited to bring the perfect popping experience to Best Buy customers in over a hundred stores."

"As America's #1 freshly popped popcorn choice for years, we are excited to partner with such a renowned name in microwave technology along with Best Buy in order to showcase, cook and deliver the highest quality popcorn experience for consumers with just the touch of a button," said Spencer Fivelson, Sr. Brand Manager, Orville Redenbacher's.

Features and Benefits: Sharp's Countertop Microwave Oven SMC1132CS

Orville Redenbacher's certified popcorn preset is specially engineered for optimal popping results

Full 1,000 watts of power provide rapid reheating and fast cooking

Convenient One-Touch controls and Auto Defrost allow for quick and accurate cooking

Premium stainless steel finish make it easy-to-clean

Sharp's Carousel® turntable allows for even cooking

MSRP: $119.99

A full list of participating Best Buy store locations can be viewed here. For more information about the newest Sharp Microwave (SMC1132CS) and retail availability, please visit www.SharpUSA.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of Home Appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp was named one of the Most Admired Brands in America and Sharp Corporation was named one of the 20 Most Loved Companies globally*. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

*Sources: Buyology Inc., 2012; APCO Worldwide, 2013

Sharp, Carousel, Plasmacluster, Microwave Drawer, Supersteam+ and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ABOUT ORVILLE REDENBACHER'S® GOURMET® POPPING CORN

Orville Redenbacher dedicated his life to creating the highest quality popcorn. In 1952, Orville hand selected a small group of family farmers to grow his exclusive kernel that pops up lighter and fluffier than ordinary popcorn. Today, our family farmers continue to uphold Orville's commitment to quality, growing only the best popcorn. And, Orville Redenbacher's® is the only leading brand who uses real butter in many of its products. Orville Redenbacher's popcorn offerings include buttery, sweet and savory, 94% fat free SmartPop!®, and Naturals microwave popcorn, as well as jarred popcorn kernels. For more information, visit www.orville.com.

ABOUT CONAGRA BRANDS

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's® and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. With an ongoing commitment to corporate citizenship, Conagra Brands has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index for six consecutive years. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

