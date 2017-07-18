Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill Features Summer’s Best Flavors in Two New Fresh and Satisfying Seasonal Salads

New BBQ Chicken Salad and Organic Roasted Vegetable Salad Showcase Summer’s Peak-Season Ingredients at Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill

Westlake Village, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The flavors of summer are on the menu at Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill with the debut of two fresh and satisfying seasonal salads. Available from July 18 through September 24 at each of Sharky’s 28 restaurants in California, Oregon and Nevada, the new BBQ Chicken Salad and Organic Roasted Vegetable Salad are just the right mix of flavor and nourishment, featuring a medley of fresh and peak-season ingredients.

The BBQ Chicken Salad starts with hormone- and preservative-free chicken, grilled-to-perfection, and served with fire-roasted organic summer corn, toasted pecans, fresh sweet peppers, and a housemade, creamy Chipotle BBQ dressing, served on a bed of organic mixed greens, and topped with corn tortilla strips.

Also a meal unto itself, the Organic Roasted Vegetable Salad features organic beets, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, carrots, and fire-roasted summer corn, with a housemade, walnut-cilantro vinaigrette on a bed of organic mixed greens. Guests can add their choice of protein, including grilled chicken, shrimp or wild-caught Alaska salmon.

As the perfect complement to the new summer salads, Sharky’s offers several housemade beverages, including: red and white sangrias; seasonal lemonades such as Watermelon Basil, Pineapple Lime, and Blueberry Mint; and, infused organic teas including Hibiscus Ginger Green, Cinnamon Orange Black, and Pineapple Ginger Tropical. Each Sharky’s also offers wines by the glass and several draft and craft beers.

“As summer stretches days into night, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the season’s best flavors in our two new summer salads,” said Steven Paperno, founder and CEO, Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill. “Our new BBQ Chicken Salad and Organic Roasted Vegetable Salad are freshness and satisfaction in equal measure. Summer at Sharky’s is now in full swing!”

About Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill

Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill offers a diverse and flavorful, “Feel Good About Eating,” menu featuring Mexican-inspired items such as burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and nachos, as well as contemporary fare including Superfood Salads, Power Plates and an organic Roasted Veggie Bowl. The menu has been designed to appeal to varying lifestyles serving as fuel for active lives, accommodating vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free preferences, or for when occasions call for more indulgence. Rooted in innovative and creative recipes, each dish is made-to-order, using organic, non-GMO, hormone-free, and local ingredients whenever possible.

Founded in 1992, Westlake Village, Calif.-based Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill now has 28 locations in Southern California, Oregon and Nevada, with plans to open more in those markets, plus Arizona and Northern California, in the next few years. For more information about Sharky’s or franchising opportunities, please visit Sharkys.com, or connect socially with @SharkysSocial or #SharkysShare.

