Seventh Annual Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride Hits the Road August 12th

Proceeds Benefit Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care and George Karl Foundation

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th annual Celestial Seasonings® B Strong Ride presented by Flatirons Subaru and Mike Shaw Subaru will take more than 850 cyclists on four routes through Boulder County on Saturday, August 12th. The event is a fundraiser for Boulder and Denver area cancer causes, including Boulder Community Health Center for Integrative Care and the George Karl Foundation.

This year, B Strong Ride adds a fourth route option for cyclists – the Red Zinger 38 Loop, celebrating the legacy of the original Red Zinger® Classic, which Celestial Seasonings debuted in 1975. The event now features four ride options starting and finishing at Celestial Seasonings in Boulder:

Morning Thunder® Mountain Loop: 69 miles through the mountains north and west of Boulder

Red Zinger® 38 Loop: 38 miles through beautiful ranches and farms north of Boulder

Countryside Peach Passion® Loop: 24 miles through rolling terrain north of Boulder

Sleepytime® Mini B: 1-mile loop on Celestial Seasonings campus for children 10 and under

Participants will also enjoy an outstanding post-ride party at Celestial Seasonings throughout the day. Highlights include live music from Jakarta, Oskar Blues beer and food provided by Mateo, CyclHOPS, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Rush Bowls and Panera Bread. Families and non-riders are also invited to the festivities.

Event registration is available at bstrongride.com through Wednesday, August 9th or participants can register on-site at Celestial Seasonings the day of the event. Fees are $95 for adults and $55 for students and riders under 18. Registration for the "Mini B" (for children 10 and under) is $10.

B Strong Ride has been an outstanding success, with more than 5,000 riders raising over $2 million for local cancer charities to date.

"Celestial Seasonings is honored to be the title sponsor and host of this event that brings the community together and supports a cause that touches so many," said Tim Collins Vice President of Marketing. "Supporting these two great local organizations is consistent with Celestial Seasonings long-standing mission to help people live healthier and happier lives."

In addition to Celestial Seasonings®, Mike Shaw Subaru and Flatirons Subaru, B Strong Ride is also supported by a number of local and national sponsors, including:

Platinum Sponsors:

Zayo, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers and Tebo Properties

Additional Sponsors:

Dream Finders Homes, MBS Capital Markets, Oracle Data Cloud and PanTheryx

Auto Trader, Caruso Foundation, One Bar, Spectranetics, Subaru, Vasu, Laszlo Law, Sterling Rice, Crestone Capital and Security Service Federal Credit Union

Several Hain Celestial brands also provide support, including:

Dream®, Terra Chips® and Rudi's Organic Bakery®

Catering and Beer are provided by:

Oskar Blues, Mateo, CyclHOPS, Rush Bowls, Rio Grande and Panera

Medical Support is provided by:

Stadium Medical, Zoll and University of Colorado EMS

Media Support is provided by:

KBCO, KOA, Comcast, Daily Camera, Altitude, Root Sports, Pandora, KKFN, KYGO, KOSI and KEPN

Bicycle repair service during the ride is provided by six local bicycle shops:

Bicycle Village, Boulder Cycle Sport, Boulder Bicycle Works, Cenna's Custom Cycles, Republic Cycles Boulder and Wheat Ridge Cyclery

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

For nearly 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Nasdaq: HAIN) has created delicious specialty teas that add magic to every moment. The brand currently offers more than 100 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos and chai teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings®product for all the moods and moments of your day. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or facebook.com/CelestialSeasonings.

