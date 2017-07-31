September 14: Join Food Tank for a Free Dance Fitness Experience

On September 14, Food Tank is sponsoring a free dance fitness experience in conjunction with the NYC Parks Department called Garjana. The event will take place at Washington Square Park from 12:00pm to 1:30pm—participants can register by clicking here.

Garjana, a new dance workout created by Food Tank, features an all-Broadway cast with choreography from Mamma Mia’s Monica Kapoor, along with all-original music from Douglas Romanow, whose credits include Justin Bieber and Tyga, and visuals from award-winning film and television director Kevin Arbouet.

All ages and experience levels are welcome and participants will be given a range of fun props from glow-in-the-dark drum sticks to scarves and bands. Here is a 60-second video depicting the Garjana experience from a recently sold-out show at the Highline Ballroom. Garjana has received rave reviews from Billboard, Time Out Magazine, Edible Magazine, and more.

The free Washington Square Park event is part of Food Tank’s effort to raise awareness about food waste and support GrowNYC and NYC farmers’ markets. Prior to the workout, the event will feature a range of sustainable food system leaders including Green Bronx Machine’s Stephen Ritz, Edible Manhattan’s Brian Halweil, GrowNYC’s Marcel Van Ooyen, and Food Tank’s Danielle Nierenberg.

The public event follows Food Tank’s highly anticipated sold-out NYC Summit focused entirely on how to eliminate food loss and food waste. The NYC Summit will be held at the WNYC Studios on September 13, in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation, The Fink Family Foundation, and ReFED. The event features confirmed speakers such as Kimbal Musk, Tom Colicchio, Sam Kass, and Tom Vilsack participating on panels moderated by top journalists with The New York Times, Bloomberg, Vice, Fast Company, Modern Farmer, and more.

Click here to register for this free event!

