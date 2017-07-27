Select Bass Pro Shops to Carry Sqwincher Hydration Products as Part of Test-Market Phase

Select stores in seven states to participate

ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bass Pro Shops has identified select stores throughout a seven state region that will serve as a test market for Sqwincher Qwik Stik 10-Count Tubes and Sqwincher Sqweeze Freezer Pops, electrolyte hydration products. The products are manufactured by the Sqwincher Corporation based out of Columbus, Mississippi, and will be introduced to consumers in July.

Twenty-three stores throughout Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, and Texas will carry the two products. In addition, Bass Pro Shops' headquarters store in Springfield, Missouri, will also be involved in the test market phase.

"We're excited to be available in select Bass Pro Shop stores," said Connie Huck, president of Kent Precision Foods Group. "Sqwincher and Bass Pro Shops share a deep promotional relationship with Major League Fishing, professional anglers and general outdoor sports enthusiasts."

Sqwincher is a sports drink that offers a distinctive approach to hydration education, optimal low-sodium solutions and more efficient packaging and dispensing options that meet the needs of both the intense and moderately active individual. The full product line includes ready-to-drink, powder, concentrates, freeze pops, chewables, single-serves and lower-calorie solutions in regular, LITE and ZERO varieties. The brand name is a combination of "thirst" and "quencher."

The brand has been a key safety hydration solution in the industrial workplace for the past 40 years. However, since Sqwincher's acquisition by Kent Precision Foods Group in September 2015, the company has begun to expand into new channels and broader consumer segments.

"Hydration is an integral component to staying healthy no matter the intensity level of the activity," said Jim Wilburn, general manager of Major League Fishing, "and Sqwincher has been an integral part of helping our professional anglers meet their hydration needs in both extreme heat and cold weather situations for quite some time."

Qwik Stik Tubes contain 10 individual Qwik Stiks, with each stick yielding a refreshing 20-ounce serving of electrolytes without carbs or sugar. Sqwincher Sqweeze Pops are also available in a package of 10 assorted flavors, each containing a three-ounce serving and are the most popular extension of the offerings under the product line's flagship brand.

About Kent Corporation

The Sqwincher Corporation, a subsidiary of Kent Precision Foods Group and Kent Corporation, was founded in 1975. Sqwincher manufactures a line of hydration products that feature a unique distribution strategy and a distinctive approach to formulation. Sqwincher was acquired in 2015 by Kent Corporation.

Kent Corporation is a diversified family owned corporation with subsidiary companies developing science and nutrition-based finished food products, food and beverage ingredients, nutraceutical and personal care applications, animal nutrition and companion animal products. The subsidiary companies consist of Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Kent Nutrition Group, Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, and Kent Precision Foods Group headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company has approximately 2,000 employees and does business in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. For more information, please visit www.sqwincher.com and www.kentww.com

