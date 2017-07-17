Salata To Open First Restaurant In Tulsa

Next Generation Salad Bar set for July 20 grand opening in KingsPointe Village

Tulsa, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Salata is celebrating the grand opening of its first Tulsa restaurant on Thursday, July 20, at 11 a.m.

The new restaurant is located at 6030 S. Yale Ave., in KingsPointe Village. It will be the second Salata in Oklahoma, with two more Tulsa-area locations opening this fall.

“We are very excited to introduce Salata to the Tulsa area,” said Bryan Jones, Salata operator. “We are dedicated to serving healthy, quality food to our guests and we’re looking forward to supporting the schools, charities and other organizations throughout our local community.”

The first 50 dine-in customers at the new Salata will receive a free small salad or wrap. All of Thursday’s guests will also have a chance to win coupons, merchandise and free Salata for a year!

Salata will donate 15 percent of sales on grand opening day to Iron Gate – a nonprofit dedicated to feeding the hungry throughout Tulsa.

Salata is known for its healthy, fresh and simple menu. The vegetables and fruits are chopped daily and the protein selection is fresh and lean. All the dressings, soups and sauces are house-made and gluten-free.

The new Salata will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, please visit salata.com.

Salata: Eat Good, Look Good, Feel Good.

About Salata

Founded in 2005, Houston-based Salata is a fast-growing salad chain with more than 60 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Southern California. Salata serves customizable salad and salad wraps made from a selection of more than 50 fresh, pure ingredients. Salata is the only salad concept that is gluten-free certified. Guests choose from an array of lettuces, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, seeds, nuts, chicken, seafood and vegan proteins, and all Salata’s dressings, soups and sauces are house-made. Freshly made soups, breads, desserts and signature teas and lemonades round out the menu. Ranked among the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, Salata plans to open 30 additional restaurants in 2017 in multiple markets, including Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma. For more information, visit salata.com or facebook.com/salatasalads.

