Salata To Open First Restaurant In Kingwood

Next Generation Salad Bar set for July 13 grand opening; 50 percent of sales to be donated to recovery efforts for Seth Haynes

Kingwood, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Salata is celebrating the grand opening of its first Kingwood restaurant on Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m.

Located at 4523 Kingwood Drive, Ste. 150, in the Main Street Kingwood shopping center, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kingwood Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries.

The first 50 dine-in customers in line at Salata Kingwood will receive a free small salad or wrap. All of Thursday’s guests will also have a chance to win prizes, swag items and one lucky guest will win free Salata for a year.

Representatives from Shriners Hospital for Children and the Memorial Hermann Hospital will also be in attendance and a DJ will be on-site to pump up the crowd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are very excited to introduce Salata to the Kingwood area,” said Shaz Amarsi, Salata Kingwood projects coordinator. “We are dedicated to serving healthy, quality food to our guests and we’re looking forward to supporting the schools, charities and other organizations throughout our local community.”

Salata Kingwood will donate 50 percent of the proceeds made on grand opening day to help support the medical rehabilitation of local boy, Seth Haynes, who was seriously injured in February after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

“Our hearts went out to Seth and his family when we heard about his unexpected accident,” said Karim Haji, Salata Kingwood franchise owner. “We felt it was important to join the community in support of Seth’s recovery.”

Salata is known for its healthy, fresh and simple menu. The vegetables and fruits are chopped daily and the protein selection is fresh and lean. All of the dressings, soups and sauces are house-made and gluten-free.

Kingwood’s first Salata will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The new restaurant marks the 56th Salata in Texas and among more than 60 nationwide. For more information, please visit salata.com.

Salata: Eat Good, Look Good, Feel Good.

About Salata

Founded in 2005, Houston-based Salata is a fast-growing salad chain with more than 60 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois and Southern California. Salata is the only salad concept that is gluten-free certified and completely customizable, serving salads and salad wraps made from a selection of more than 50 fresh ingredients. Guests choose from an array of lettuces, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, seeds, nuts, chicken, seafood, vegan proteins and Salata’s house-made dressings, soups and sauces. Freshly made soups, breads, desserts and signature teas and lemonades round out the menu. Ranked among the fastest growing small chains in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, Salata plans to open 30 additional restaurants in 2017 in multiple markets, including Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma. For more information, visit salata.com or facebook.com/salatasalads.

