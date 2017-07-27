Ruffles Introduces "Chips & Sips" - The Ultimate Summer Pairing Guide For Ice Cold Beers and Your Favorite Ridged Chips

Ruffles Gives Fans the Chance to Win a Trip to 48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing, everyone's minds are on long weekends, half-day Fridays and beach vacations. Ruffles Brand Potato Chips, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, knows that summer activities aren't complete without your favorite snacks and swigs. To make sure fans have chips and beverages covered, Ruffles has partnered with national and local craft breweries nationwide to create the ultimate "Chips & Sips" pairing guide. From pale ales and spice to lagers and tang, these one-of-a-kind beer pairings feature everything fans love about Ruffles and brews, taking summer fun and flavorful combinations to new heights.

The Chips & Sips pairings include:

Light & Loaded, nationwide: Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins with Bud Light

Bacon & Brew, California: Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins with Brew Free! Or Die IPA from 21st Amendment Brewery

Buckshot & Bacon, Carolinas: Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins with Buckshot Amber from Natty Greene's

All Dressed & Ale, Central Gulf Coast: Ruffles All Dressed with Good People IPA from Good People Brewing Co.

Potato Skins & Pils, Mid-America: Ruffles Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins with Turntable Pils from Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Sour Cream & Skull, Southeast: Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream with Laughing Skull Amber Ale from Red Brick Brewing Co.

Hot & Helles, Texoma and Central US: Ruffles Flamin' Hot with Texas Helles from Community Beer Co.

To bring these pairings to life, Ruffles will host an immersive tasting event today in New York City featuring brew experts from 21st Amendment Brewery and Great Lakes Brewing Co. The "Julyfest: Chips & Sips" ultimate happy hour event will give attendees the chance to sip and taste the Ruffles and brew pairings while mingling with the fellow Chips & Sips aficionados.

"Craft beers have become more and more popular, especially in the summer. Why not combine that with the great flavors of Ruffles and bring two great tastes together? This pairing guide unites your favorite Ruffles flavors with their perfect brew match," says Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay. "We're excited for consumers to continue enjoying summer by kicking back with Ruffles 'Chips & Sips.'"

Ruffles is giving fans the chance to win Ruffles-branded beer gear and the ultimate beer vacation at the 48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest. To enter, consumers simply submit their bag's on-pack UPC barcode (up to five entries per day) at www.ruffleschipsandsips.com along with the brew they paired with Ruffles.

For more information about the sweepstakes rules and regulations and a closer look at the "Chips & Sips" pairings, visit www.ruffleschipsandsips.com. The "Chips & Sips" sweepstakes runs through Sunday, August 20, but these perfect pairings will live on forever.

