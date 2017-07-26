Ron Simon & Associates Files First Two Norovirus Lawsuits in Chipotle Outbreak in Virginia

STERLING, Va., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with co-counsel The Warren Firm, filed the first two lawsuits stemming from a Norovirus outbreak at the Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 21031 Tripleseven Road, Sterling, Virginia 20165.

The lawsuits were filed in Loudoun County, on behalf of Kyle Hogan and Patrick Moore. Both Plaintiffs were exposed to, and sickened by norovirus. Both sought and received medical treatment for their illnesses and are recovering.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Again Linked to a Food Poisoning Outbreak - Chipotle Identifies Sick Employee As Source

Between July 13 and 15, 2017, at least 135 patrons of the Chipotle Mexican Grill were sickened after consuming various Chipotle food products. At least two patrons have now tested positive for norovirus, which according to the CDC is passed through consumption of human feces.

The restaurant was temporarily closed. During the closure multiple teams performed complete sanitization of all surfaces, according to Chipotle CEO Steve Ells. Ells also stated that Chipotle believes a sick employee was the source of the outbreak. The restaurant is now open, but the investigation is ongoing.

Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement, Sets up Norovirus Claim Center

Lead attorney Ron Simon, who represents the Plaintiffs in this lawsuit, issued the following statement today: "This is the sixth Chipotle food poisoning outbreak my firm has handled in the last three years. Through these lawsuits we will make sure that Chipotle learns to put the safety of its customers first."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Chipotle Food Poisoning Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Claims Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901.

