Roka Bioscience to Present at the International Association of Food Protection Conference

WARREN, N.J., July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Roka Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKA) will be participating and presenting at the 2017 International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Conference. The conference will be held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, from July 9th through July 12th. Roka will be located at booth #521.

At the conference, on Monday, July 10th, at 3:45PM in Room 16, Dr. Evan Chaney, Director of Microbiology and Customer Applications at Roka Bioscience will be presenting data on the performance of molecular methods in "Digging Deep: Making the Case for Molecular Based Detection with Real-world Performance and Discrepant Evaluation". In addition to the presentation, Roka Bioscience will be presenting four posters.

Roka Bioscience will also be hosting a TechBits@theBooth Series during scheduled breaks during exhibit hours. Roka has assembled food safety leaders from across the industry to address key topics that are currently challenging the industry. For a complete lineup of presenters and topics, click here.

In addition, Roka is the proud sponsor of the Harold Barnum Award presented to a person for outstanding service to the public. The 2017 award recipient is Michael Roberson, Director of Corporate Quality Assurance for Publix Super Markets, Inc.

For a complete list of all of Roka Bioscience's activities, click here.

About International Association for Food Protection

The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) represents more than 4,000 food safety professionals committed to Advancing Food Safety Worldwide®. The association includes educators, government officials, microbiologists, food industry executives and quality control professionals who are involved in all aspects of growing, storing, transporting, processing and preparing all types of foods. Working together, IAFP members, representing more than 70 countries, help the association achieve its mission through networking, educational programs, journals, career opportunities and numerous other resources.

About Roka Bioscience:

Roka Bioscience is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing advanced testing solutions for the food safety testing market. Our Atlas® Detection Assays incorporate our advanced molecular technologies and are performed on our "sample-in, result-out" Atlas® System that automates all aspects of molecular diagnostic testing on a single, integrated platform. The Atlas® System and Detection Assays are designed to provide our customers with accurate and rapid test results with reduced labor costs and improved laboratory efficiencies. For more information, visit http://rokabio.com.

