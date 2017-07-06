Roasted Cherry Shortcake with Buttermilk Cream

Roasted Cherry Shortcake is a delicious summer twist on an old classic. Topped with Buttermilk Whipped Cream and a Sweet Roasted Cherry Sauce, these shortcakes are a revelation.

This post has been contributed to My Baking Addiction by the lovely Allison of the blog, Some the Wiser. I hope you enjoy the recipe as much as I do!

You’ve surely had a Strawberry Shortcake, but have you tried a Cherry Shortcake yet? Cherry Shortcake is the summer time version of the classic old favorite that everyone loves. Make room in your heart though because this shortcake is awfully lovable.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my strawberries. These Strawberry Buttermilk Whipped Cream Puffs have been on repeat since the first ripe strawberries showed up at the market this year. But if orange can be the new black, then I think cherries just might be the new strawberries this month.

