From Rias Baixas to Rioja: Sip Spain with the Wines of Vintae



"At Vintae, we are restless, creative, and why not say it, rebellious. We currently make wine in fifteen different Spanish regions and we aspire to continue to revolutionize the world of wine without losing our family core." - Ricardo Arambarri

Visit the Vintae website and within seconds it becomes clear that this is no old-fashioned and stuffy winery. Striking photos and videos of handsome Spanish men working the vineyards, making the wine, and sipping the vino, make Vintae a party that I want to be invited to! Each bottle of Vintae is an invitation to explore different winemaking regions of Spain and a reminder that wine is meant to bring joy to our lives and connect us together.

I recently had the pleasure of meeting one of the dashing young men of Vintae - Ricardo Arambarri. CEO and co-founder of Vintae, Ricardo's family has had ties to Rioja since the 18th century and worked in wine for generations. The Vintae story begins in 1999 when Ricardo's father, José Miguel, decided to follow the path of his ancestors and planted his first vineyard in Rioja. Today, his sons Ricardo and José Miguel have joined him in leadership roles at Vintae and the company has expanded beyond Rioja to produce wine in 15 different regions of Spain.



Raúl Acha, head winemaker at Vintae

image courtesy of Vintae

Vintae winemaker Raúl Acha has roots in Rioja but travels many miles throughout Spain to produce wines that balance the traditional and the modern. In each region, Vintae is focused on producing superbly crafted wines that express the essence of the terroir and the incredible diversity of Spanish wine. Whether it is a refreshing Albariño from Rias Baixas or a complex Tempranillo from Rioja, each Vintae wine has its own personality but is quintessentially Spanish.

Atlantis Albariño 2016 ($15.99)

Region: Rias Baixas D.O.

If you're not drinking Albariño from Spain, you're really missing out - it is an absolutely delightful and flavorful white wine. Rias Baixas, in Galicia in the north of Spain, is widely considered the finest place on the planet for Albariño and Vintae's Atlantis shows why. This tasty vino is crisp, dry, and refreshing with lots of mineral texture, zippy acidity, and juicy flavors of green apple and a hint of pineapple.



Bodega Classica Hacienda López de Haro Blanco 2016 ($9.99)

Region: Rioja D.O.C.

The red wines of Rioja get all of the attention but the region also produces some charming white wines. Produced from the Viura grape, this pale yellow beauty has a crisp texture and layers of flavor - chamomile, white peach, citrus, and a hint of herbs on the lovely lingering finish.



Aroa "Le Naturel" 2016 ($13.99)

Region: Navarra D.O

Mostly Garnacha, the freshness of the grapes leaps out of the glass in this natural wine. Prepared with minimal intervention, this fruity and fresh vino is light but full of luscious berry flavors.



Proyecto Garnachas de España "La Garnacha Salvaje del Moncayo" 2015 ($14.99)

Region: Ribera del Queiles I.G.P.

100% Garnacha, this beauty is full of texture and flavor. Fruity and mineral with a hint of spice from the 5 months it spent aging in French oak barrels.



El Pacto Tempranillo 2014 ($16.99)

Region: Rioja D.O.C.

No discussion of Spanish wine is complete without Tempranillo - the red we all know and love. The name El Pacto (the pact) was inspired by the concept that all wine is a result of a pact between nature and location, the vineyard and human effort. Produced from organic vineyards with more than 70 years of age and aged 14 months in new French oak barrels, this wine balances richness with freshness. El Pacto's well integrated fruit, spice, and earthy flavors make it a very impressive wine at a very affordable price point.



Matsu "El Recio" 2014 ($29.99)

Region: Toro D.O.

Matsu means "wait" in Japanese and this collection of wines is an elegant tribute to the wine-producers that have dedicated their lives to the vineyards for generations. The handsome gentleman on the label is a real-life wine producer and like his visage, the wine tells a story and displays character. 100% Tinta de Toro (an adaptation of the Tempranillo grape in the Toro region), this is a bold and rich wine produced from a selection of old vines with 90-100 years of age. Aged 14 months in second use French oak barrels, Matsu is intense but silky and graceful with elegantly integrated tannins and rich flavors of black fruits with touches of chocolate. A very impressive vino!



Vintae's Bodega Classica winery in Rioja

image courtesy of Vintae

Are you ready to take your palate on a Spanish wine adventure with Vintae? Their portfolio has many more wines that express the flavors and passion of Spain. And the great price points make it easy to step out of your comfort zone and sip something new.