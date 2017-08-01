REZ Restoration Beverage Expands to Amazon

HILLSDALE, N.J., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to bring healthier beverage options to local markets, REZ Restoration Beverage has rapidly expanded their distribution across N.J. and N.Y., while also increasing their online market and sales.

Besides being readily available in many deli's and grocery stores across the two states, REZ by Recovery Brands LLC, is now available for purchase on Amazon.com. Launching only a few months back, REZ continues to grow with eyes set on expanding across the country.

The ten calorie, one carb, naturally sweetened restoration beverage is the source of recent buzz in the beverage world. As the first ever restoration beverage, REZ is made with vitamins and minerals like glucosamine, turmeric, antioxidants, and electrolytes. REZ acts as a great source of energy by rejuvenating, restoring, and hydrating the body.

REZ owes a lot of their fast growth and recognition to community outreach. Most recently, Recovery Brands visited some of the students at West Point University, where they supplied samples of the three REZ flavors. They also recently made a trip to Citi Field to watch the New York Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals, where they gave out free bottles and offered samples.

REZ has received a lot of positive feedback, for not only its light and fruity flavor, but for also being one of the few drink options with only ten calories. REZ is also becoming popular amongst people who drink it for its turmeric and glucosamine ingredients, which have been in the news recently for its positive health benefits.

"It was my first time trying a REZ beverage and it was Watermelon Peach flavor. It quenched my thirst immediately with one sip. I read the label before I drank it and was happy to know it didn't have any sugar or caffeine and contained powerful herbs like turmeric." Testimonial by Bianca R.

Made in the USA with only domestic ingredients, REZ gives patrons the chance to buy local and domestic products that ship fast and are fresh every time you buy. For more information about REZ and to find a location that carries REZ near you, visit www.rezbev.com or follow them on facebook, instagram, and twitter. REZ is also available for purchase on Amazon.

