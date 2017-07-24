Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Charleston, SC – Miller’s All Day

When a Chef and a Farmer/Miller collaborate on a restaurant concept the result is this casual operation with plans to open sometime before the end of summer at 120 King Street. Chef Nathan Thurston is developing a menu for all day-parts but will be “brunch heavy” prior to opening for dinner at a future date.

Minneapolis, MN – Popol Vuh and Centro

Chef Jose Alarcon will helm this restaurants kitchen with a split personality for a planned opening for September at 712 15th. Avenue N.E. The lunch menu will offer a laid-back atmosphere serving tacos while dinner will feature menu items from the Chef’s youth cooked over an Argentinian wood grill.

Baltimore, MD – Jazz & Soju

Guests craving the combination of Korean cuisine and Jazz will find a new haunt located at 900 E. Fort Avenue with a planned late fall, early winter opening. The menu will feature traditional Korean dishes with the “headliner” of double-fried spicy Korean chicken served with Korean Soju to wash it all down.

Seattle, WA – Happy Grillmore’s

Husband and wife team Darren McGill and Kryse Martin-McGill are trading in four wheels for four walls when they make the jump from food truck to brick and mortar for a late August opening at 509 13th. Avenue. Burgers will be the mainstay of the menu with local beers available and brunch by the fall.

Kokomo, IN – Marble the Steakhouse

Chef Blake Kinder hopes to fill the fine-dining void with what he calls a casual-affordable eatery located at 500 N. Buckeye Street with a planned late summer opening. The menu will offer steaks, chops and other gastropub style foods. Service to guests next door at the Tin Man Brewing Company will also be offered.

Winnetka, IL – Fred’s Garage

Owner-operator Robert LaPata is betting on the name recognition of this former mechanic shop to draw locals to his new casual eatery at 574 Green Bay Road with a late August or early September opening. The menu will be contemporary American, there will be a patio for seasonal dining and games.

