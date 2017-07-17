Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Andover, MA – Bueno, Malo

Partners Michael Reidy and Franco Lozano plan to open their So-Cal style Latin eatery by the end of the summer located at 89 Main Street. They will offer fresh soft-corn tacos and other handheld items for a fast-casual format for lunch and then will change the menu to tapas and full service bar for dinner.

Alexandria, LA – Ribfins Smokehouse and Seafood

Owner Spencer Marks is excited to bring this casual atmosphere concept to 5530 Jackson Street with a planned opening of early September. The décor will trend toward upscale but service will be casual and friendly with a full service bar, traditional smoked meats and gulf seafood with an eye toward expansion.

Eugene, OR – Ho Mama’s Kitchen & Bar

The husband and wife team of Michael and Angie Marzano will open their second casual concept sometime in August at 329 Oakway Road. The menu will be a departure from their first restaurant which featured wings and beer. This menu will offer gastropub style foods locally sourced as with their beers.

Mt. Pleasant, SC – Grace and Grit

Lifetime low country resident and Chef Frank Kline will open his new homage to regional cooking at 320 Wingo Way by late July or early August. He has relationships with local farms and fishmongers to offer up to eight different types of fish daily. The grits dishes will span the menu from savory to sweet.

Staten Island, NY – Violette’s Cellar

In a town where everyone is opening a “speakeasy” concept here comes one that will focus on their food and wine selections as well when they open mid-September at 2271 Hylan Blvd. There will be multiple private dining rooms, the menu will offer a seven-day brunch switching to tapas-style items for dinner.

Longmont, CO – Longmont Public House

Home town boy and Executive Chef Jerome Brown knew he’d eventually return to open a restaurant and his American Pub style eatery will open by the end of August at 1111 Francis Street. The menu will be eclectic and feature charcuterie, baked goat cheese, poutine, braised short ribs and local craft beers.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com