Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Waco, TX – Magnolia Table

Publicity will not be an issue as the owners of this new casual concept are also the stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” series, Husband and Wife Chip and Joanna Gaines. The opening is set for years’ end at 2132 S. Valley Mills Drive. Menu items include eggs benedict, burgers, sandwiches and homemade pies.

Ann Arbor, MI – Kosmo’s Bop Shop

The ability to do one thing and do it better than anyone else may be a winning business model as owner Don Kwon will open his second Korean rice bowl concept at 308 S. Ashley Street by late July. The menu features his signature bibimbap a rice bowl with toppings such as proteins, vegetables and spicy sauces.

Charlotte, NC – Pilot Brewing Company

Craft beer fans will need to open some additional space on their tasting calendar when this 2K sq. ft. brewery and taproom opens at 1331 Central Avenue in the spring of 2018. Their focus will be on small batch beers that change seasonally without any “flagship” or year-round available beers.

Denver, CO – Curtis Park Deli

When demand exceeds supply it might be an indication it’s time to open a second location and that will happen when this popular deli concept opens at E. 6th. Avenue and Clayton Street sometime this fall. Extra seating and parking will welcome fans of their shaved corned beef signature item “The Curtis”.

Claremore, OK – J-Farley’s

In a move to honor their friend and fellow firefighter co-owner Chris Hayes will open this Irish-theme, casual eatery sometime after Labor Day on S. Brady Street. Captain Jason Farley lost his life in 2015 rescuing victims of a flood. It will have a family-friendly atmosphere, bar, outdoor patio and game room.

Cupertino, CA – Stout Burgers & Beer

Fans of locally-brewed craft beer will have another reason to visit downtown when this casual-style brewpub opens at 19700 Vallco Parkway by the end of 2017. Owner Chris Lew will collaborate with other brewers in the area for Silicon Valley Beer Week and will entice staff at nearby Apple to try their beers.

