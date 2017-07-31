Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Norwalk, CT – Beach House Café SoNo

Chef Kane Xu will expand his fine-casual footprint with a new unit to open mid-summer at 19 N. Water Street. The menu will offer healthier cuisine with some twists such as shrimp and grits, crackling duck, wild caught Scottish Salmon and seafood Paella and allow nearby boaters to order via text.

Birmingham, AL – Saw’s BBQ

Concept creator and partner Brandon Cain will open their fourth reiteration on their barbecue theme eatery late 2017 at 1154 11th. Avenue South. Besides serving the locally-renowned smoked ribs and chicken at this location they will also relocate their commissary kitchen for the concepts’ food truck.

Manhattan, KS – B & C

Partners Vinod Kumar and Teresa Duncan will convert one of their current operations “La Suzette” and reopen as a fusion Indian/Mexican casual concept at 712 N. Manhattan Avenue by early September. The menu will offer familiar carriers such as burritos and tacos featuring some fillings with an Indian twist.

Greenville, SC – Husk

Foodies should be buzzing with the news that this award-winning fine-casual from Charleston will be opening later this year at 722 S. Main Street. At the helm in the kitchen will be James Beard finalist Chef Sean Brock bringing his vision of “new southern” cuisine to town featuring many locally sourced foods.

Phoenix, AZ – Pomegranate Cafe

Vegans and Vegetarians unite, you will have a new eatery created with you in mind when this concept opens this fall at 5521 N. 7th. Street. The menu will offer as many locally sourced ingredients as possible to create their Raw Arizona Roll, Grilled Cheese Napoleon and to drink Greena Colada smoothie.

Denver, CO – Kuni Sushi

Soon to join other redevelopment projects in the Welton Corridor will be this casual concept where sushi fans may obtain their latest fix when it opens in late fall located at 2748 Welton Street. Area residents will enjoy the benefit of being able to walk here and to the other local breweries and a new sour beer bar.

