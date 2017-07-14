Restaurant Marketing Ideas for August

Restaurant owners and operators have a lot to look forward to in August for restaurant marketing opportunities. For starters, August is National Sandwich Month, National Catfish Month and National Panini Month.
Restaurateur can also take advantage of special days celebrating Banana Splits, Bananas, Brownies, Cherry Turnovers, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Chop Suey, Filet Mignon, Frozen Custard, Ice Cream Pie, Ice Cream Sandwiches, Lemon Meringue Pie, Mustard, Oysters, Peach Pie, Peaches, Pecan Tortes, Potatoes, Raspberry Cream Pie, Raspberry Tarts, Rice Pudding, S’mores, Soft Ice Cream, Sponge Cake, Spumoni, Vanilla Custard, Waffles, Watermelon and Zucchini.
For beverage marketing, Beer, Lemonade, Mead, Root Beer, Rum and Whiskey Sours take center stage in August.
There are also several days focused on family and friends in August. Restaurant marketing plans can be built around Friendship Day, Girlfriends Day, Sisters Day, Son and Daughter Day, Middle Child’s Day and Senior Citizen’s Day, among many others.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for August
Brownies at Brunch Month
National Sandwich Month
National Catfish Month
National Panini Month
National Golf Month
Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month
Get Ready for Kindergarten Month
Romance Awareness Month
1 – National Raspberry Cream Pie Day
1 – National Girlfriends Day
2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
3 – National Watermelon Day
4 – International Beer Day
4 – Assistance Dog Day
4 – Coast Guard Day
5 – Mead Day
5 – National Oyster Day
5 – National Mustard Day
5 – Work Like a Dog Day
6 – National Root Beer Float Day
6 – Friendship Day
6 – National Sisters’ Day
7 – Lighthouse Day
8 – National Frozen Custard Day
8 – National Zucchini Day
8 – Happiness Happens Day
9 – National Rice Pudding Day
9 – Book Lover’s Day
10 – National S’mores Day
10 – World Lion Day
11 – National Raspberry Tart Day
11 – Son and Daughter Day
11 – Play in the Sand Day
12 – International Youth Day
12 – Middle Child’s Day
12 – Garage Sale Day
12 – Vinyl Record Day
12 – World Elephant Day
13 – National Filet Mignon Day
13 – International Lefthanders Day
15 – National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
15 – Julia Child’s Birthday
15 – Relaxation Day
16 – National Rum Day
16 – Tell a Joke Day
17 – National Vanilla Custard Day
18 – National Ice Cream Pie Day
18 – Bad Poetry Day
19 – National Potato Day
19 – National Soft Ice Cream Day
19 – World Humanitarian Day
19 – Photography Day
19 – International Homeless Animals Day
20 – National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day
20 – National Lemonade Day
21 – National Spumoni Day
21 – National Senior Citizens Day
22 – National Pecan Torte Day
22 – National Eat a Peach Day
22 – Be an Angel Day
23 – National Sponge Cake Day
24 – National Peach Pie Day
24 – National Waffle Day
25 – National Banana Split Day
25 – National Whiskey Sour Day
25 – Kiss and Make Up Day
26 – Dog Day
26 – National Cherry Popsicle Day
27 – National Banana Lovers Day
27 – Just Because Day
28 – National Cherry Turnovers Day
28 – National Bow Tie Day
29 – National Chop Suey Day
29 – More Herbs, Less Salt Day
30 – National Toasted Marshmallow Day
30 – Frankenstein Day
31 – Trail Mix Day
