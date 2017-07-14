Restaurant Marketing Ideas for August

Restaurant owners and operators have a lot to look forward to in August for restaurant marketing opportunities. For starters, August is National Sandwich Month, National Catfish Month and National Panini Month.

Restaurateur can also take advantage of special days celebrating Banana Splits, Bananas, Brownies, Cherry Turnovers, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Chop Suey, Filet Mignon, Frozen Custard, Ice Cream Pie, Ice Cream Sandwiches, Lemon Meringue Pie, Mustard, Oysters, Peach Pie, Peaches, Pecan Tortes, Potatoes, Raspberry Cream Pie, Raspberry Tarts, Rice Pudding, S’mores, Soft Ice Cream, Sponge Cake, Spumoni, Vanilla Custard, Waffles, Watermelon and Zucchini.

For beverage marketing, Beer, Lemonade, Mead, Root Beer, Rum and Whiskey Sours take center stage in August.

There are also several days focused on family and friends in August. Restaurant marketing plans can be built around Friendship Day, Girlfriends Day, Sisters Day, Son and Daughter Day, Middle Child’s Day and Senior Citizen’s Day, among many others.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for August

Brownies at Brunch Month

National Sandwich Month

National Catfish Month

National Panini Month

National Golf Month

Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month

Get Ready for Kindergarten Month

Romance Awareness Month

1 – National Raspberry Cream Pie Day

1 – National Girlfriends Day

2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

3 – National Watermelon Day

4 – International Beer Day

4 – Assistance Dog Day

4 – Coast Guard Day

5 – Mead Day

5 – National Oyster Day

5 – National Mustard Day

5 – Work Like a Dog Day

6 – National Root Beer Float Day

6 – Friendship Day

6 – National Sisters’ Day

7 – Lighthouse Day

8 – National Frozen Custard Day

8 – National Zucchini Day

8 – Happiness Happens Day

9 – National Rice Pudding Day

9 – Book Lover’s Day

10 – National S’mores Day

10 – World Lion Day

11 – National Raspberry Tart Day

11 – Son and Daughter Day

11 – Play in the Sand Day

12 – International Youth Day

12 – Middle Child’s Day

12 – Garage Sale Day

12 – Vinyl Record Day

12 – World Elephant Day

13 – National Filet Mignon Day

13 – International Lefthanders Day

15 – National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

15 – Julia Child’s Birthday

15 – Relaxation Day

16 – National Rum Day

16 – Tell a Joke Day

17 – National Vanilla Custard Day

18 – National Ice Cream Pie Day

18 – Bad Poetry Day

19 – National Potato Day

19 – National Soft Ice Cream Day

19 – World Humanitarian Day

19 – Photography Day

19 – International Homeless Animals Day

20 – National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

20 – National Lemonade Day

21 – National Spumoni Day

21 – National Senior Citizens Day

22 – National Pecan Torte Day

22 – National Eat a Peach Day

22 – Be an Angel Day

23 – National Sponge Cake Day

24 – National Peach Pie Day

24 – National Waffle Day

25 – National Banana Split Day

25 – National Whiskey Sour Day

25 – Kiss and Make Up Day

26 – Dog Day

26 – National Cherry Popsicle Day

27 – National Banana Lovers Day

27 – Just Because Day

28 – National Cherry Turnovers Day

28 – National Bow Tie Day

29 – National Chop Suey Day

29 – More Herbs, Less Salt Day

30 – National Toasted Marshmallow Day

30 – Frankenstein Day

31 – Trail Mix Day

