Restaurant Marketing & Analytics Company Fishbowl Announces Chief Product Officer

Daniel Dreymann

Alexandria, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Fishbowl, the leading marketing and analytics solutions provider for the restaurant industry, announced that it has named Daniel Dreymann as the company’s Chief Product Officer. Dreymann will oversee Fishbowl’s continued investment in its best-in-class, data-driven marketing platform.

“As we look to serve and delight our restaurant brand partners, investment in our platform suite remains a top priority. Daniel is a proven product and technology leader, and his experience in digital marketing technology, mobile commerce and customer loyalty solutions will be a tremendous asset as we accelerate our innovation efforts,” said Jim Soss, Fishbowl CEO.

Dreymann brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, with a background in product innovation, sales and marketing, business development, engineering, product management and customer engagement. For the last several years, he served as CEO and co-founder of Mowingo, Inc., a provider of mobile solutions to foster customer interaction, drive loyalty and increase sales. Previously, he co-founded Goodmail Systems, Inc., an online commerce platform partnered with leading email service providers. Dreymann holds a B.S. and M.S. from Tel Aviv University, Israel.

“I’m so pleased to join the Fishbowl team,” said Dreymann. “The strategies Jim and I have begun to discuss will help Fishbowl’s clients take their business to the next level through data driven marketing, guest engagement, and optimized menu-management. I’m a Silicon Valley techie with a passion for food, a passion that runs in the family –my daughter recently graduated from the Culinary Institute of America – so there is no better place than Fishbowl to combine both passions. Strengthening guest relationships and gaining new ones requires both listening to customers, as well as utilizing the strength of data-driven models to enhance that conversation, turning it into real results and better customer satisfaction. I’m proud to help drive those efforts for our customers on a going-forward basis.”

About Fishbowl, Inc.

Fishbowl Inc. empowers restaurants to become best-in-class marketers. Through its Data-Driven Marketing Platform, Fishbowl provides deep insights to execute analytic decisions and personalized marketing that drive brand preference and amplify guest sales and visits. Fishbowl’s highly scalable, SaaS platform ingests data from myriad sources to uncover insights that can be leveraged across integrated digital marketing channels helping restaurant operators to build strong relationships with their customers. Relied on by more than 70,000 restaurant locations to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in Silicon Valley, Dallas, New York, the U.K., and India. For more information, please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ashley Soto

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com

305-631-2283