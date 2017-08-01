Restaurant Chain Growth Report 8/01/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Calgary, AB-based CINNZEO (founded 1997) has increased by 7 units, from 68 to 75 (10% growth). These quick serve bakery/cafes are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Trading areas are AB,BC, Mexico and the Middle East.

Houston, TX-based MORTON’S THE STEAKHOUSE (founded 1989) has increased by 5 units, from 72 to 77 (7% growth). These upscale steakhouse restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Seating is for about 150, with full bar, catering and banquet service. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, VA, WA, Puerto Rico, Asia and Mexico.

Toronto, ON-based NEW YORK FRIES (founded 1984) has increased by 12 units for the New York Fries concept, from 155 to 167 (8% concept growth) and by 9 units for the South St. Burger Co concept, from 32 to 41 (28% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 187 to 208 (11% company growth). These quick serve burger & fry restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. All locations are franchised and trade in AB, BC, MN, NB, NL, NS, ON, PQ and SK.

Queens, NY-based TU CASA RESTAURANT has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). These family/casual South American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 80. Catering is available. All the locations are in NY.

Ohio-based WHIT’S FROZEN CUSTARD (founded 2003) has increased by 5 units, from 35 to 40 (14% growth) and entered into AL and TN. These quick serve ice cream shops are open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. All locations are franchised and trade in AL, FL, NC, OH and TN.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Santa Fe, NM-based SANTA FE DINING RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1999) has added 3 new concepts called Rooftop Pizzeria (1), 35 North Coffee (1) and Kelly’s Brew Pub (1) for an overall company increase from 8 to 11 (38% growth). Other company concepts include: Blue Corn Café (1), Blue Corn Café Brewery (1), Chama River Brewing Co (1), Draft Station (2), La Casa Sena Restaurant & Cantina (1), Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen (1) and Rio Chama Steakhouse (1). These family style Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in NM.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Round Rock, TX-based SMOKEY MO’S BBQ (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit, from 13 to 14 (8% growth). These quick serve BBQ restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 60. Catering and private party services are available. All locations are in TX.

Royse City, TX-based SOULMAN’S BBQ RESTAURANTS (founded 1974) has increased by 1 unit, from 14 to 15 (7% growth). These family/casual BBQ restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Seating is for about 150. Catering and banquets are available. The restaurants are in TX.

Tampa, FL-based WESTSHORE PIZZA (founded 1994) has increased by 1 unit, from 30 to 31 (3% growth) and entered into TN. This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 40. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. Locations are franchised and trade in FL, OH and TN. We last featured this concept on 2/23/16 (21% growth).

