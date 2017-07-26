Restaurant Chain Growth Report 7/26/17

RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Wheaton, IL-based BUTTERFIELD’S PANCAKE HOUSE & RESTAURANT (founded 2000) has increased by 1 unit for the Butters Pancakes & Cafe concept, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 5 to 6 (20% company growth). Their other company concept includes: Butterfields Pancake House & Restaurant (4). These family style restaurants specialize in breakfast foods and are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, with full bar service. Average seating is for about 250. Catering and private party services are available. The restaurants are located in AZ and IL.

San Luis Obispo, CA-based PALO MESA PIZZA (founded 2007) has increased 1 unit for the Palo Mesa Pizza concept, from 3 to 4 (33% concept growth) for an overall company increase from 4 to 5 (25% comp growth). The company also operates Tanner Jacks (1). These quick serve pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Seating is for about 30 and catering is available. All the locations are in CA.

Toronto, ON-based PARAMOUNT MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE has increased by 8 units for the Paramount Middle Eastern Cuisine concept, from 24 to 32 (33% concept growth). The company also operates Fresheast (1). Overall company increase was from 25 to 33 (32% company growth). These fast casual Mediterranean restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 50 and catering is available. Locations are franchised and trade in AB, FL, ON and PQ.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Eugene, OR-based CAFE YUMM (founded 1997) has increased by 2 units, from 19 to 21 (11% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 90. Catering is available. All locations are franchised and trade in OR and WA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Huntington Beach, CA-based BJ’S RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:BJRI; founded 1978) has increased by 16 units, from 176 to 192 (9% growth) and entered into NJ. These family style American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. Full bar is available and seating is for about 300. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, VA and WA. We last featured this concept on 4/5/16 (8% growth).

Orlando, FL-based SMOKEY BONES BAR & FIRE GRILL (founded 1999) has increased by 4 units, from 67 to 71 (6% growth). These family/casual bar and grills are open for lunch and dinner, specializing in bbq. Per person check average is $8-$20+. Seating is for about 250. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN and VA. We last featured this concept on 5/3/16 (3% growth).

Westlake Village, CA-based PIZZAREV (founded 2012) has increased by 14 units, from 32 to 46 (44% growth). These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine service is available and seating is for about 50. Catering is also available. Trading areas are CA, CO, MN, NV, SD, TX and UT. We wrote about this concept on 4/12/16 (39% growth).

