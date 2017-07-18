Restaurant Chain Growth Report 7/18/17

RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Portage, MI-based TACO BOB’S has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This fast causal taco shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 30 and offer catering service. All the locations are in MI.

Atlanta, GA-based THREE DOLLAR CAFE (founded 1983) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving full bar and seating for about 250. Catering is available. Locations are franchised and all trade in GA.

Denver, CO-based TERIYAKI MADNESS FRESH ASIAN GRILL (founded 2003) has increased by 14 units, from 30 to 44 (47% growth) and entered into GA, MD, MT, NC, NY and SC. This fast casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Units seat about 70. All locations are franchised and trade in AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, MD, MI, MT, NC, NE, NV, NY, SC, TX and VA.

Denver, CO-based GET BATTERED GB FISH AND CHIPS (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit, from 3 to 4 (33% growth). This family/casual concept is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 200. All the restaurants are located in CO.

New Orleans, LA-based MOVIE TAVERN SOUTHERN THEATRES (founded 2002) has increased by 2 units, from 21 to 23 (10% growth) and entered into NY. This dine-in movie theater concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a per person check average of $8-$20+. Full bar is available and seating for about 350. Private party rooms are available. Trading areas are CO, GA, KY, LA, NC, NY, OH, PA, TX and WV.

Markham, ON-based FIRKIN GROUP OF PUBS (founded 1987) has increased by 1 unit, from 30 to 31 (3% growth) and entered into MD. These British pubs are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per peron check average. Seating is for about 125. Banquet rooms are available. The restaurants are franchised and trade in CA, FL, MD, MI, NV, ON and VA.

Chicago, IL-based REALLY NICE RESTAURANTS (founded 1977) has increased by 1 unit for The Clubhouse, from 1 to 2 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Nick’s Fish Market (1). Overall company increase was from 2 to 3 (50% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving steak and seafood. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for lunch and dinner. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 350. Catering and banquet services are available. All the restaurants are located in IL.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Ann Arbor, MI-based SWEETWATERS COFFEE & TEA (founded 1993) has increased by 2 units, from 5 to 7 (40% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 20 and offer catering service. All locations are in MI. Franchising is available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Meridian, CT-based FRANK PEPE’S PIZZERIA (founded (1925) has increased by 1 unit, from 8 to 9 (13% growth). This concept is family/casual, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Units serve beer and wine and seat about 50. Private party services are available. Trading areas are CT, MA and NY. We last featured this concept on 3/8/16 (13% growth).

Leawood, KS-based MINSKY’S PIZZA (founded 1976) has increased by 1 unit for the Minsky’s Pizza concept, from 16 to 17 (6% concept growth). Other company concepts are Eggtc (2), Night & Day Gourmet (1) and Osteria Il Centro (1). Overall company increase was from 20 to 21 (5% company growth). These family/casual Italian and pizza restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 80. Catering, online ordering, delivery and private party services are available. Trading areas are KS and MO. Franchising is available. We last featured this company on 3/8/16 (11% company growth).

Columbus, OH-based SUNNY STREET CAFE (founded 1985) has increased by 1 unit, from 18 to 19 (6% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, open for breakfast and lunch, specializing in breakfast foods. Per person price range is $4-$12+, with average seating for about 150. Catering is available. Trading areas are AB, AL, IL, MO, OH and TX. Between 60% and 70% of the restaurants are franchised. We last wrote about this company on 2/2/16 (13% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

RestaurantData®.com is an online portal including FoodserviceReport.com the largest provider of new restaurant opening sales leads in the US averaging 850 new restaurant openings per week, RestaurantChains.net focusing on the multi-unit chain universe of companies and 20,000 unique decision making VP contacts inside 7,300 multi-unit restaurants and the Restaurant Unit Locator of 700,000 individual locations with rock solid delineations of independent locations vs. multi-unit locations, size, shape, cuisine, service style, sales, contacts, region, alcohol, seats, etc. Listings are updated and reviewed constantly and new data is updated daily.