Restaurant Chain Growth Report 7/11/17

RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Jericho, NY-based NATHAN’S FAMMOUS (NASDAQ:NATH; founded 1916) has increased by 7 units, from 309 to 316 (2% growth). These fast casual hot dog restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine services are offered at some locations. Seating is for about 70. Trading areas are AL, AR, AZ, CA, CT, FL, GA, KY, MA, MI, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TX, VA and WV.

Salem, OR-based NICK-N-WILLY”S (founded 1988) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). These fast casual pizza restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and caatering is available. Units are franchised and trade in AZ, CA, CO, IL, IA, KS, MN, TN, TX and UT.

Charlotte, NC-based SALSARITA’S FRESH CANTINA (founded 2000) has increased by 7 units from, 72 to 79 (10% growth). This fast casual Mexican concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-15+ per person check average. Full bar service is offered and seating is for about 80. Catering is also available. Trading areas are located in AL, FL, GA, KS, KY, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NY, OH, SC, TN, TX and VA.

Los Angeles, CA-based COFFEE BBEAN & TEA LEAF (founded 1963) has increased by 88 units, from 899 to 987 (10% growth). This fast casual coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 20. Online ordering is available. Stores are franchised and trade in AL, AZ, CA, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, MI, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, TX, Asia, Mexico and the Middle East.

San Juan Capistrano, CA-based PUBLIC RESTAURANTS has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving American cuisine. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 150. All locations are in CA.

Medford, OR-based ELMER’S RESTAURANTS INC (founded 1960) has increased by 1 unit for the Elmer’s concept from 24 to 25 (4% concept growth) and added new concepts called Xavier’s restaurant (1) and Egg N’ Joe (3) for an overall company increased from 42 to 47 (12% growth). Other company concepts include: Ashley’s Café (5), Cooper’s Deli & Pub (6), Mitzel’s Kitchen (1) and Richard’s Deli & Pub (6). These family style American restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and average seating is for about 250. Catering and private party services are offered. Trading areas are CA, ID, OR and WA.

Las Vegas, NV-based GOLDEN GAMING (founded 2001) has increased by 7 units for the Pt’s Gold concept, from 13 to 20 (54% concept growth), 3 units for the Pt’s Pub concept, from 19 to 22 (16% concept growth), 2 units for the Sierra Gold concept, from 3 to 5 (67% concept growth) and added new concepts called Sean Patrick’s (4), PT’s Brewing (1) and PT’s Ranch (2) for an overall company increase from 35 to 54 (54% growth). These family style bar and grill concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Seating is for about 250, with banquet rooms available. All the locations are in NV.

Portland, OR-based OSF INTERNATIONAL (founded 1969) has increased by 1 unit, for the Old Spaghetti Factory concept, from 41 to 42 (2% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Spaghetti Factory & Dussini Loft Bar. Overall company increase was from 42 to 43 (2% growth). These family style Italian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 250. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AZ, CA, CO, HI, IN, KY, MN, MO, OH, OR, TN, UT and WA.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Charlotte, NC-based NOTHING BUT NOODLES (founded 2001) has increased by 2 units from 5 to 7 (40% growth). These fast casual restaurants offer multiple cuisine types and are open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $6-$15+, serving beer and wine. Seating is for about 100. Catering is also available. Trading areas are located in AL and NC. All locations are franchised.

East Providence, RI-based PIEZONI’S (founded 1996) has increased by 3 units, from 17 to 20 (18% growth). This fast casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and average seating is for about 10. Catering and delivery are available. Locations are franchised and trade in MA and RI.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Dallas, TX-based COWBOY CHICKEEN WOOD FIRE ROTISSERIE (founded 1981) has increased by 8 units, from 21 to 29 (38% growth) and entered into IA, GA, KS, CA and SD. These fast casual chicken restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 60. Catering, delivery and online ordering are available. Trading areas are AL, CA, GA, IA, KS, LA, NE, SD and TX. About 50% of the restaurants are franchised. We last featured this concept on 1/19/16 (62% growth).

Coral Springs, FL-based D’LITEES EMPORIUM (founded 1982) has increased by 1 unit, from 31 to 32 (3% growth). These quick serve ice cream shops are open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Shops are located in FL, GA, NJ, NY, TX and VA. We last wrote about this company on 2/9/16 (41% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

