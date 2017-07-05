Here’s something you may not know: According to CDC.gov, more than 6 million children are affected by asthma. If your child is one of those 6 million, you know that it’s closely entwined with allergies. As a matter of fact, it’s estimated that up to three quarters of the 22 million people in the US […]

The post Reduce Allergens with Chemical-Free Cleaning Methods appeared first on Rural Mom.