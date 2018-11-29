Step aside, plum pudding. Red Bull now comes in a limited-time-only Winter Edition Plum Twist variety, with flavors of plum and cinnamon. But slurp it up soon, the Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist can is only available through Jan. 31 or while supplies last.

“The Red Bull Winter Edition Plum Twist is now available to fuel gift wrapping sessions, marathon cooking for family feasts, and long days hitting the slopes,” the company said in a statement.”



Red Bull

The energy drink can be chugged straight, of course, preferably while you’re ziplining or hang-gliding or performing some other extreme sport, we suppose. Or you could prepare the super-simple company-suggested mocktail, which adds a splash of sparkling water and orange slices, maybe to keep yourself energized while decking the halls.

The Plum Twist variety is available in stores nationwide in single-serve 12-ounce cans, or in bars and restaurants in 8.4-ounce cans. If the thought of a plum-flavored Red Bull variety sounds like a great seasonal sipper to you, check out 5 things you didn’t know about Red Bull.