Yummy Long Legs

August 31, 2020 | 12:00pm
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Peanut butter and jelly gets a spooky spider makeover with this cute little slider recipe.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 Tablespoon jelly
- 8 pretzel sticks
- 2 raisins (or can swap for chocolate chips)
- 1 King's Hawaiian dinner roll
Directions
Spread peanut butter and jelly on interior of sliced King's Hawaiian dinner roll.
Place top half of the dinner roll on top of the sandwich to create a slider.
Slide four pretzel sticks into each side of the PB&J slider to create the legs.
Using toothpicks, fix the raisins (or chocolate chips) to the top of the roll to create the eyes, and be careful when eating.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving425
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol1mgN/A
Protein12g23%
Carbs71g24%
Vitamin A0.3µgN/A
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium75mg8%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)104µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)138µg34%
Folic acid20µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg38%
Phosphorus154mg22%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium258mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.9%
Sodium735mg31%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.6%
Water16gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags