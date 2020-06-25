Tomato, Garlic & Wine Salmon

June 25, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Switch up your dinner routine with a grilled salmon dish that’s bursting with the savory taste of McCormick Tomato, Garlic & Wine Seafood Sauce. Brush sauce onto salmon and grill for a great Italian flavor.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound salmon fillets
- 1 package McCormick Tomato, Garlic & Wine Cooking Sauce, divided
Directions
Brush salmon with seafood sauce, reserving 1 to 2 tablespoons for basting, if desired.
Grill salmon over medium-high heat 6 to 7 minutes per side or until fish flakes easily with a fork, basting with reserved sauce during cooking. Serve with grilled vegetables, if desired.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving256
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein23g46%
Carbs0.7g0.2%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.5%
Vitamin C4mg5%
Vitamin E4mg27%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium12mg1%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron0.5mg2.6%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg62%
Phosphorus277mg40%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium436mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14%
Sodium68mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.7%
Water95gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%
