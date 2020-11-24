This quintessential English dish, sticky toffee pudding, is sticky, gooey, and absolutely delicious. The name is less alias than accent. The dish traces its heritage to England. There, pudding isn't merely the creamy custard we call pudding and they, derisively, call milk pudding. Pudding is dessert.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 7 Cups large soft Medjool dates, pitted, chopped
- 1 1/4 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Cup light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/3 Cup flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla
- 1 Tablespoon espresso
- Butterscotch sauce, see recipe
For the butterscotch sauce
Directions
Scoop dates into a small heatproof bowl.
Heat water and baking soda to a boil and pour over dates. Set aside.
Beat butter until soft, 2 minutes.
Add sugar and beat fluffy, 2 minutes.
Add eggs and beat fluffier, 2 minutes.
Switch to low speed and mix in flour and baking powder.
Stir in, by hand, vanilla, espresso and date mixture.
Spoon batter into 12 buttered muffin tins.
Bake at 350 degrees until golden and springy, 25 minutes.
Turn out and cool on a rack.
Set each pudding in a shallow bowl. Drown in warm butterscotch sauce. Dig in.
For the butterscotch sauce
Melt 5 tablespoons butter in a heavy medium saucepan.
Add 1 cup whipping cream and 1 cup light brown sugar.
Simmer sticky, 5 minutes.