It's not sticky and it isn't pudding, but it's delicious!

This quintessential English dish, sticky toffee pudding, is sticky, gooey, and absolutely delicious. The name is less alias than accent. The dish traces its heritage to England. There, pudding isn't merely the creamy custard we call pudding and they, derisively, call milk pudding. Pudding is dessert.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.