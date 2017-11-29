  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Breakfast

Smoky Cioppino with Spicy Harissa Sourdough Toasts
Smoky Cioppino with Spicy Harissa Sourdough Toasts
Nov 29, 2017 | 12:04 pm
By
Smoky Cioppino with Spicy Harissa Sourdough Toasts
Anolon

The broth in this twist on the classic San Franciscan cioppino has smoky depth, which is a beautiful counterpoint to the spicy, savory flavor of the harissa mayonnaise.

By Anolon® Gourmet Cookware

8
Servings
441
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the Toasts

  • 1 (16-ounce) sourdough baguette, sliced diagonally into 24 pieces
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 5 Teaspoons harissa
  • 1 Teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

For the Cioppino

  • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cured chorizo sausages, about 4 ounces, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 large red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 fennel bulb, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 Teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 Cups dry red wine
  • 2 Tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
  • 2 Cups clam juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Pounds cockles, scrubbed
  • 1 Pound sea scallops
  • 1 Pound peeled and deveined 16 -20 srimp
  • 1 1/2 Pound halibut fillet, cut into 2-inch piece

Directions

For the Toasts

For the Cioppino

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. For the toasts, arrange baguette slices on a large nonstick baking sheet in a single layer, bake, turning once, until toasted, 8-10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, harissa and zest in a bowl.

3. For the Cioppino, heat the oil in an Anolon Vesta enameled 7-quart round casserole over medium heat. Add the garlic, chorizo, onion, celery, bell pepper, fennel, basil, paprika and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 6-7 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high and stir in the wine and tomato paste. Bring mixture to a boil and cook until the wine reduces by about 2/3, 8-10 minutes. Add the tomatoes, clam juice and salt; return to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 30 minutes.

4. Increase the heat to medium, add the cockles and cook until starting to open, about 6-7 minutes. Transfer clams to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Add the scallops, shrimp and halibut to the casserole, cover and simmer until just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Gently stir in the clams and cook until heated through, 3-4 minutes.

5. To serve, ladle the Cioppino into 8 serving bowls and top each with 3 toasts spread with some of the harissa mixture.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
14%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
88mg
29%
Carbohydrate, by difference
23g
18%
Protein
51g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
76µg
11%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
12µg
13%
Calcium, Ca
85mg
9%
Choline, total
70mg
16%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
27µg
7%
Iron, Fe
20mg
100%
Magnesium, Mg
71mg
22%
Niacin
12mg
86%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
420mg
60%
Selenium, Se
76µg
100%
Sodium, Na
366mg
24%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
5µg
33%
Water
338g
13%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
shrimp
toast
cioppino