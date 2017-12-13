Savory Pumpkin Spice is Everything Nice with Rustic Penne

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Combine the pumpkin, 2 teaspoons of the oil, sugar and cayenne pepper in a bowl. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast the pumpkin, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, 33-35 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

4. Add the pasta to the water and cook according to package directions; drain.

5. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 4 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 8-9 minutes. Transfer onion mixture to the bowl with the pumpkin. Return skillet to the stove and reduce the heat to medium. Add the butter and swirl the pan until melted. Cook the butter until is has turned brown and has a nutty aroma, about 4 minutes. Stir in the sage and lemon juice; cook 30 seconds. Add the pumpkin mixture and cook, stirring, until hot, about 1 minute. Stir in the pasta and cook, tossing, until hot and well mixed. Season with salt and pepper.