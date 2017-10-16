Rocky Mountain Pie

This is a great recipe because the ice cream does half the work for you. All you need to do is blend the ingredients and whip some fresh cream!
You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.
I recommend a pre-baked pie crust for this recipe to keep it simple
Place the ice cream in the microwave for 1 minute to soften a little..
In a large bowl, using a spatula fold in the marshmallows, the semi-sweet chocolate chips and chopped almonds and bourbon.
Place the ice cream mixture into the pie crust and smooth the top with the spatula.
Place the pie in the freezer of overnight.
Make the whipped cream.
Place the cream, vanilla, and sugar into your mixing bowl. Using the whisk attachment, mix until stiff peaks form.
After pie has frozen, put cream on pie.