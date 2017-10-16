  1. Home
Rocky Mountain Pie
One of the easiest more delicious pies to make!
Oct 16, 2017
By
Editor
This is a great recipe because the ice cream does half the work for you. All you need to do is blend the ingredients and whip some fresh cream!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

I recommend a pre-baked pie crust for this recipe to keep it simple

8
Servings
195
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the filling:

  • 1 (9-inch) pre-baked pie shell or make from scratch
  • 1 quart chocoloate brownie ice cream
  • 1 cup miniature marshmellows
  • ¾ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped.
  • dash of bourbon

For the whipped cream:

  • 1 pint heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup sugar

Directions

For the filling:

Place the ice cream in the microwave for 1 minute to soften a little..

In a large bowl, using a spatula fold in the marshmallows, the semi-sweet chocolate chips and chopped almonds and bourbon.

Place the ice cream mixture into the pie crust and smooth the top with the spatula.

Place the pie in the freezer of overnight.

Make the whipped cream.

For the whipped cream:

Place the cream, vanilla, and sugar into your mixing bowl. Using the whisk attachment, mix until stiff peaks form.

After pie has frozen, put cream on pie.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
14%
Sugar
9g
10%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
25g
19%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
25mg
3%
Choline, total
7mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
48mg
7%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
170mg
11%
Water
5g
0%
Have a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.