Slow-Roasted Citrus Salmon with Herb Salad

January 5, 2021 | 4:57pm
Romulo Yanes/The New York Times
Oven roast this delicious fatty fish with spices and herbs that will pack this dish full of flavor. Enjoy the citrus flavors from the lemons and oranges cooked with the salmon fillets.
This recipe is by Alison Roman and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 (1 1/2-pound) piece of skinless salmon fillet (or halibut or cod)
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 lemons, Meyer or regular, thinly sliced, plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 blood orange, mandarin orange or regular orange, thinly sliced
- 6 sprigs thyme, rosemary, oregano or marjoram (optional)
- 1 1/2 Cup olive oil
- 2 Cups fresh herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, dill and tarragon, roughly picked from the stem
- Flaky sea salt
Directions
Heat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
Season salmon with salt and pepper on both sides.
Place in a large baking dish with sliced lemons, orange and thyme (or rosemary, oregano or marjoram), if using.
Drizzle everything with olive oil and bake until salmon is just turning opaque at the edges and is nearly cooked through, 25 to 35 minutes.
Toss fresh herbs with 1 tablespoon lemon juice and flaky salt.
Serve alongside salmon.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving771
Total Fat70g100%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein27g53%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B61mg83%
Vitamin C34mg37%
Vitamin E12mg79%
Vitamin K34µg28%
Calcium188mg19%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)77µg19%
Iron6mg31%
Magnesium86mg20%
Monounsaturated44gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg70%
Phosphorus322mg46%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium898mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.3%
Sodium517mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.4%
Water110gN/A
Zinc1mg9%