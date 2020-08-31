Pineapple (Upside Down) Eyeball Bread

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Spray a 12-muffin pan with cooking spray.

Pat the pineapple and cherries dry between several sheets of paper towel, and arrange evenly on the bottom of each muffin cup with a cherry in the middle of each ring.

Melt the butter and brown sugar in a pan and pour over the pineapple and cherries.

Cut individual King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls in half lengthwise and place one half on top of the brown sugar mixture.

Bake for 7–10 minutes or until golden brown. Keep an eye on the bread, and cover with foil if bread is toasting too quickly (ovens vary).

Let the bread cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife along the edges of the pan, and then invert the bread onto a serving dish. Serve warm or at room temperature.