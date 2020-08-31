Pineapple (Upside Down) Eyeball Bread

Pineapple upside down cake gets a ghoulish makeover with this fun Eyeball Bread recipe. It's so easy to whip up this frightfully good treat in no time at all.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
For the Bread
- 1 20 ounce can sliced pineapple, drained
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 3/4 Cups brown sugar, packed
- 1 8-ounce can maraschino cherries
- 1 12-pack KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
For the Decoration
- M&Ms
- Marshmallows
- Black and red food decorator pens
Directions
For the Bread
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Spray a 12-muffin pan with cooking spray.
Pat the pineapple and cherries dry between several sheets of paper towel, and arrange evenly on the bottom of each muffin cup with a cherry in the middle of each ring.
Melt the butter and brown sugar in a pan and pour over the pineapple and cherries.
Cut individual King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls in half lengthwise and place one half on top of the brown sugar mixture.
Bake for 7–10 minutes or until golden brown. Keep an eye on the bread, and cover with foil if bread is toasting too quickly (ovens vary).
Let the bread cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife along the edges of the pan, and then invert the bread onto a serving dish. Serve warm or at room temperature.
For the Decoration
Using a black food pen, draw dots in the middle of M&M’s to make an eyeball.
Cut full-sized marshmallows in half. Using your fingers, separate the center of the smooth half, creating a sticky spot to place the M&M.
Place the marshmallows on top of the pineapple, covering the cherry. Place an M&M in the center of each marshmallow.
Using a red food decorator pen, draw red lines (blood vessels) throughout the marshmallow, starting at the center and working your way to the side.