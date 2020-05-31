  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Cheesecake Popsicles

May 31, 2020 | 12:05pm
A tropical summer treat
Pineapple Cheesecake Popsicles
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Popsicle season is back! (Did it ever really go away?) These decadent pops are beyond delicious and made with only four ingredients.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
160
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
How to Make the Cheesecake Factory’s Recipes at Home
11 Cheesecake Recipes You Have To Try
French Toast, Cheesecake, Salad, and 20 Other Recipes to Make With Berries

Ingredients

  • 2 Slices Original cheesecake
  • 20 ounce can Dole Crushed Pineapple in heavy syrup
  • 1 Tablespoon Diced Maraschino Cherries
  • 1/2 Fresh Lime

Directions

Place 2 Slices Original cheesecake in a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.

Add Crushed Pineapple with Syrup. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Pineapple into the cheesecake mixture.

Add Diced Maraschino Cherries.

Squeeze juice from ½ Lime into the mixture. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Maraschino Cherries and Lime Juice into the cheesecake mixture.

Transfer the mixture into a pitcher with a narrow spout.

Pour the mixture into the Popsicle Mold being careful not to fill beyond the fill line.

Snap the popsicle sticks into place, and place filled Popsicle Mold Holder into the freezer.

Freeze overnight.

Remove popsicles from mold holder. Pour hot water over individual molds for approx. 30 seconds to release popsicles.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving160
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein2g4%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A51µg6%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium28mg3%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg3%
Folic acid0.9µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.8%
Magnesium15mg4%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus35mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium106mg2%
Sodium138mg6%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water75gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes