Pineapple Cheesecake Popsicles

Place 2 Slices Original cheesecake in a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.

Add Crushed Pineapple with Syrup. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Pineapple into the cheesecake mixture.

Add Diced Maraschino Cherries.

Squeeze juice from ½ Lime into the mixture. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Maraschino Cherries and Lime Juice into the cheesecake mixture.

Transfer the mixture into a pitcher with a narrow spout.

Pour the mixture into the Popsicle Mold being careful not to fill beyond the fill line.

Snap the popsicle sticks into place, and place filled Popsicle Mold Holder into the freezer.

Freeze overnight.

Remove popsicles from mold holder. Pour hot water over individual molds for approx. 30 seconds to release popsicles.