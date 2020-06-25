Mountain Men’s Pepperoni Rolls

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a small saucepan, over low heat, warm the milk and three tablespoons of butter until butter is melted and mixture is between 100-115 degrees. Whisk in sugar and yeast and let stand until the yeast is dissolved and starting to foam, approximately 10 minutes.

Beat one Eggland’s Best egg and add it to milk mixture, stirring constantly until well combined.

Using a hand mixer or stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, mix flour and milk mixture on low speed until all ingredients are combined.

Increase speed to medium for approximately one more minute. Add salt and mix at medium speed for approximately four to five minutes, or until dough comes off the sides of the bowl and forms a uniform ball.

Lightly coat dough with cooking spray and wrap loosely in plastic wrap.

Place in a warm area and let dough rise until it has doubled in size, approximately one and a half hours.

While the dough is rising, chop ramps into small pieces and set aside. Slice mushrooms into 1/4-inch pieces.

Heat a large skillet and add one tablespoon to melt over medium heat. Add ramps and mushrooms and saute until golden brown and ramps are starting to wilt.

When finished, drain and set aside.

When dough is ready, turn out on well-floured work surface. Divide dough into eight equal parts.

With the heel of your hands, flatten the dough into a rectangle shape, adding a little flour if the dough is still sticky.

Sprinkle cheese into the center of the dough. Add 77 slices of pepperoni, and top with one to two tablespoons of the mushroom mixture. Do not overfill.

Gather the sides of the dough and bring them towards the center. Take the dough side closest to you, tuck all ingredients under and roll it all, like a burrito. Place seam side down on a baking pan with parchment paper. Make sure the seam is tightly closed and repeat until all ingredients are used.

When all are done, spray the tops of the rolls, lightly plastic wrap the rolls and pan, and place back into the warm area for another 15-20 minutes.

Whisk one egg and water together, and brush tops of each roll before baking. Place in oven, and bake for 20 minutes, rotating halfway through, or until golden brown.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.