Minette's Quick and Easy Fried Chicken

These fried chicken wings are easy and delicious and require just five ingredients. Make this recipe for any occasion- it's seriously tasty!
Beat eggs and milk very well, until frothy in a medium bowl
Add four tablespoons of Minette's Gourmet Dry Marinade (Chicken & Turkey) to the flour in a plastic bag
Shake until evenly coated
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Boil oil in pan on medium heat 350 degrees F
Dip the wings to test heat. Place in pan and turn occasionally with thongs.
Fry for 7 minutes until cooked thoroughly
Remove chicken to rack and drain
Serve
Enjoy!