Minette's Quick and Easy Fried Chicken
Everyone loves fried chicken
Apr 4, 2018 | 12:05 pm
By
easy fried chicken
Michelle Hope

These fried chicken wings are easy and delicious and require just five ingredients. Make this recipe for any occasion- it's seriously tasty!

6
Servings
336
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 chicken wings
  • 4 Tablespoons Minette's Gourmet Dry Marinade (Chicken & Turkey)
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup of milk
  • Sunflower oil, for frying

Directions

Beat eggs and milk very well, until frothy in a medium bowl

Add four tablespoons of Minette's Gourmet Dry Marinade (Chicken & Turkey) to the flour in a plastic bag

Shake until evenly coated

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Boil oil in pan on medium heat 350 degrees F

Dip the wings to test heat. Place in pan and turn occasionally with thongs.

Fry for 7 minutes until cooked thoroughly

Remove chicken to rack and drain

Serve

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
30g
46%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
31%
Cholesterol
170mg
57%
Protein
15g
30%
Carbs
2g
1%
Vitamin A
70µg
8%
Vitamin B12
0.6µg
10.6%
Vitamin B6
0.4mg
18.1%
Vitamin D
1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
8mg
42%
Vitamin K
3µg
4%
Calcium
68mg
7%
Folate (food)
19µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
19µg
5%
Iron
0.8mg
4.4%
Magnesium
17mg
4%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
3mg
17%
Phosphorus
163mg
23%
Polyunsaturated
9g
N/A
Potassium
200mg
6%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
15.4%
Sodium
107mg
4%
Zinc
1mg
8%
