Minette's Quick and Easy Fried Chicken

Beat eggs and milk very well, until frothy in a medium bowl

Add four tablespoons of Minette's Gourmet Dry Marinade (Chicken & Turkey) to the flour in a plastic bag

Shake until evenly coated

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Boil oil in pan on medium heat 350 degrees F

Dip the wings to test heat. Place in pan and turn occasionally with thongs.

Fry for 7 minutes until cooked thoroughly

Remove chicken to rack and drain

Serve

Enjoy!