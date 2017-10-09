Marvelous Butterscotch Pie

Combine brown sugar, flour, milk, egg yolks, and salt in saucepan.

Cook over medium heat, whisking until mixture thickens and starts to boil, about 4-6 minutes. Continue to cook, whisking rapidly, for 2 more minutes.

Remove from heat and whisk in maple syrup and butter, one piece at a time.

Pour the butterscotch pudding into a bowl and chill over an ice water bath either in the sink or another bowl, stirring until pudding has cooled down a bit, 2 -3 minutes

Transfer pudding into baked pie shell, cover surface with plastic wrap, and chill in refrigerator for several hours or overnight.

