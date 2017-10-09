Marvelous Butterscotch Pie

This is a mellow butterscotch pudding, it’s not overpowering, but has just enough rich flavor to be noticed. It’s so creamy smooth and the pie crust and whipped topping in each bite, makes you want to scarf down the whole thing ASAP. Trust me, I know…
This recipe is courtesy of The Baking Chocolatess.
Combine brown sugar, flour, milk, egg yolks, and salt in saucepan.
Cook over medium heat, whisking until mixture thickens and starts to boil, about 4-6 minutes. Continue to cook, whisking rapidly, for 2 more minutes.
Remove from heat and whisk in maple syrup and butter, one piece at a time.
Pour the butterscotch pudding into a bowl and chill over an ice water bath either in the sink or another bowl, stirring until pudding has cooled down a bit, 2 -3 minutes
Transfer pudding into baked pie shell, cover surface with plastic wrap, and chill in refrigerator for several hours or overnight.
In large bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form, gradually adding the sugar during beating.
Beat until nearly stiff peaks form.
Top or pipe with whipped cream before serving or after pie has cooled.
Please note that you can use vanilla extract if you want to substitute the maple syrup.